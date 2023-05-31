Tax burden will increase in budget







According to the final draft of budget document, a copy of which the Daily Observer obtained, the total deficit in the budget has been set at Tk 261,785 crore, which is equal to 34.36 per cent of the total budget and 5.2 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). This target is equal to 10 per cent of the country's GDP. However, the amount for the current fiscal year is 15 per cent higher than the target.



The main objective of this year's budget is to control the country's ongoing high inflation and to maintain higher GDP growth. However, it will be difficult to control inflation due to the proposed increase in VAT on some products.

According to the budget document, the target of operational expenditure for upcoming fiscal year is set at Tk 475,281 crore. Of the expenditure, recurring expenditure target is set at Tk 436,247 crore and expenditure for local interest is Tk 82,000 crore, foreign interest Tk 12,376 crore and capital expenditure Tk 39,034 crore.



Meanwhile, the target of annual development expenditure is set at Tk 277,582 crore. Of the amount, Tk 2,828 crore is given for Food for Work (FFW) programme under the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.



According to the budget document, the sources for meeting the deficits in the budget would be internal loans of Tk 155,395 crore. Of which, Tk 132,395 crore would collected from banking sources and non-bank loans of Tk 23,000 crore.



In this draft budget, total gross domestic production is set at Tk 50,06,782 crore. Which was Tk 44,39,273 crore in the revised budget of current fiscal year.



The budget speech for the next fiscal year is titled, "One and a half decades of development: towards a smart Bangladesh." The budget speech has a total of 11 chapters. The development picture of the government will be presented throughout the budget speech.



The budget also has plans to bring many people into the tax net. Because returns can be submitted earlier showing zero income (annual income below the taxable limit), but in the future, a minimum tax of Tk 2,000 will have to be paid to get the certificate of receipt. Otherwise, 44 types of government-private services including purchase of savings certificates and bank loans, trade license, vehicle fitness renewal, gas-electricity connection, house design approval will not be available.



Sources said the size in this proposed budget, the total expenditure target is Tk 761,785 crore and the Finance Minister will propose setting the total target of government income at Tk 500,000 crore. This target is equal to 10 per cent of GDP.



However, the amount for the current fiscal year is 15 per cent higher than the target. On the other hand, the total deficit in the budget has been set at Tk 261,785 crore, which is equal to 34.36 per cent of the total budget and 5.2 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).



According to sources, the budget may include proposals to increase the prices of several products and services including pens, household items, air fares, travel tax, mobile phone sets and add carbon surcharge on vehicles. Again, the budget will reflect the implementation of several conditions of the IMF, including the collection of additional income tax and value added tax (VAT) and reduction of subsidies. As a result, the cost of living burden will increase in the coming fiscal year, making it challenging for the government to control inflation.



The budget is being announced at a time when the common man is grappling with high prices of almost everything - from food, fuel and transport fares to utility bills. In this, the global crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine war has also affected the economy of Bangladesh.



The 2023-24 fiscal year budget reflects the fulfillment of the conditions for taking a loan of US$ 4.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal's budget speech will announce the implementation of most of the IMF's loan conditions. As a result, the government will stumble on the trend of formulating its own budget, which was the practice for the past few years.



Part of the IMF loan comes as balance of payments assistance. Only the first installment of the loan has been received. If no reform measures are taken, the second tranche will be blocked. That would make the ongoing dollar-crisis even bigger.



However, the IMF has given a total of 38 conditions for three-and-a-half years, less than half of which have to be implemented by the next fiscal year. Due to these programmes, the cost of living burden will increase in the upcoming fiscal year.



It has been reported that the cost will increase in all sectors such as children's pens, housewives' aluminum or plastic kettles, toilet tissue-facial tissue, and buying a new mobile phone. If you want to go abroad for travel or treatment, you have to pay additional travel tax along with the air ticket. Many people eat dates and cashew nuts for good health - the price of these two products may increase due to increase in import duty. Again, even if there is no taxable income, a minimum income tax of Tk 2,000 must be paid.



Sources said that there is VAT exemption on production of pens, 15 per cent VAT is being levied there. This may increase the price of the pen. All types of tableware, kitchenware, and household goods made of plastic have 5 per cent VAT, which is being increased to 7.50 per cent. Similarly, the VAT rate is being increased on household goods and furniture made of aluminium.



There is 5 per cent VAT on all types of tissue and paper towel production, which is being increased to 7.50 per cent. This may increase the price of tissue paper. 2 per cent VAT is being levied at the manufacturing stage of mobile phones, currently enjoying VAT exemption. And at the addition stage, VAT is being increased from 3 per cent to 5 per cent and from 5 per cent to 7.50 per cent. Due to this, the price of mobile phones may increase at the retail level.



The cost of traveling abroad or traveling abroad for medical treatment will increase. Travel tax on air tickets is being hiked in the budget. Travel tax of Tk 200 has to be paid to go from one district to another district by air, till now there was no need to pay travel tax within the country. At present, the tax of Tk 500 for going abroad by land and Tk 800 for sea travel is maintained, this is being increased to Tk 1000. There is a tax of Tk 1,200 for air travel to SAARC countries, which is being increased to Tk 2,000.



Sources said that there is a big target ahead, but the position of the company is far from the target of collecting revenue of Tk 370,000 crore even though the current fiscal year 2022-2023 coming to a close.



In the first ten months of the fiscal year (July-April), NBR is behind the target by Tk 34,631 crore. A huge deficit, coupled with rising revenue targets in the new fiscal year; All in all, a fold of worry has fallen on the foreheads of the senior officials of NBR.



According to NBR sources, the target of revenue collection in the first ten months of the fiscal year was Tk 284,926 crore, during the discussion period Tk 250,294 crore were collected. However, this collection of revenue is 7.15 per cent higher than the same period of the previous fiscal year. Although nearly 88 percent of the target was achieved, the NBR could not avoid a major deficit.



The government has discouraged imports since the beginning of the fiscal year. Opening of LCs has become stricter, settlements have also decreased. As a result, the import has become negative and the duty collection has also decreased. Which has an impact on the deficit. Even if there is an increase compared to the previous fiscal year, there will be a big shortfall in achieving the target.



