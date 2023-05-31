Democratic movement cannot be stopped by dictated verdicts: Fakhrul





The Awami League government has been torturing the BNP leaders and activists for the last 12 years by taking over the judiciary and implementing dictated judgments.



BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said it while speaking with the journalists after placing wreaths at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.





Fakhrul made the comment while giving the party's reaction to the High Court verdicts that upheld the jail term of BNP leaders Iqbal Hassan Mahmood Tuku, Amanullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman in separate corruption cases.



Strongly condemning the verdict, Fakhrul said, "Through this judgment, it is clearly understood that the Awami League government has completely captured the judiciary. They are trying to subdue the democratic movement by sending the opposition leaders and activists to jail with dictated verdicts."



Mentioning that, "People are ready to demand their rights on the streets," he said, "The democratic rights of the people of the country must be protected by holding fair elections through the caretaker government."



He also said a fierce movement is the only option for the BNP to realise its 10-point demand as there is no chance of prevailing good sense upon the current regime.



Fakhrul along with BNP leaders and activists placed wreaths at Zia's grave in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, marking the 42nd death anniversary of the party founder.



Earlier in the day, a High Conch bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat upheld the jail term of BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hassan Mahmood Tuku, and party's Dhaka north city unit convener Amanullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman in separate graft cases.



To mark the day, party flags were hoisted at half-mast and black flags were hoisted at the BNP central office in Naya Paltan and party Chairperson's office in Gulshan early in the morning. The activists wear black badges on their chests. Since morning, thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and organizations paid tribute to Ziaur Rahman's grave at Sher Bangla Nagar.



After paying tribute, Fakhrul inaugurated the food and clothes distribution programme at Gabtali bus stand. The central leaders implemented this program at 57 places in Dhaka South and North City. A free medical camp was also set up to distribute free health care and medicine throughout the day under the initiative of Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) at the central office in Naya Paltan marking the death anniversary of the party's founder.

