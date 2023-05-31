Video
Attempt To Kill Journos  

3 brothers get jail terms for 4 months

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Court Correspondent

Three brothers, manufacturers of polythene bags in the Old Town were sentenced to four months of imprisonment  by a Dhaka court on Tuesday in a case filed  for attempting to murder a reporter and  a camera person of a private TV Channel.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) of  Dhaka delivered the judgement on Tuesday in presence of the three accused.

The three convicted brothers are Rahim, Jabbar and Zakir

The court also acquitted three other accused--Shawn Halder, Md Avi and Habibur Rahman.

The case statement is that on November 6 in 2016, senior reporter Shakil Hasan and camera person Shahin Alam of Jamuna TV were attacked while covering the illegal polythene bag manufacturing factory at Debidas Ghat Lane under Chawk Bazar Police Station in the capital.  Shakil was doused in kerosene by the attackers who tried to set him on fire as they fled the attack by hiding in a grocery store. In this regard the victim Shakil Hasan filed an attempt to murder case with Chawk Bazar Police Station on the same day.


