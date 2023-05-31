|
Attempt To Kill Journos
3 brothers get jail terms for 4 months
|
Three brothers, manufacturers of polythene bags in the Old Town were sentenced to four months of imprisonment by a Dhaka court on Tuesday in a case filed for attempting to murder a reporter and a camera person of a private TV Channel.
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) of Dhaka delivered the judgement on Tuesday in presence of the three accused.
The three convicted brothers are Rahim, Jabbar and Zakir
The court also acquitted three other accused--Shawn Halder, Md Avi and Habibur Rahman.