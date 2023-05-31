Rise in remittance inflow irritates BNP: Quader







Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is repeatedly giving statements purposively about the increase in the country's remittance flow from the US.



He said it is very normal that those, who only look at their foreign masters asking them to impose sanctions on the country and its people, will not be able to tolerate the good news of remittance inflow in any way.

"The remittance flow has increased due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's timely decision to provide 2.5 per cent incentive on remittances sent by expatriates," he added.



At the same time, the AL general secretary said, a strong economic base of Bangladesh has been established and the country has been recognised as a safe place for investment because of the successful leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter. Claiming that BNP is the political party that wants to create a Sri Lanka-like situation in Bangladesh, he said those who oppose the government and discourage Bangladeshi expatriates from sending remittances through legal channels want to create economic crisis in the country.



"So, BNP leaders are not happy with the good news of the increase in remittances," he added.



He said the incumbent government has set the instances of enacting effective laws to prevent money laundering and ensure exemplary punishment for offenders.



On contrast, Quader said, graft and money laundering were institutionalised during the BNP-Jamaat regime.



"Khaleda Zia's sons built a haven of corruption, looting and siphoning off money by opening Hawa Bhaban. FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) testified about their corruption and money laundering. The money laundered by Khaleda Zia's sons was brought back from Singapore," he said. The AL general secretary said the ruling AL does not have any reason to be worried about the visa policy of the United States but BNP got panicked over this.



He said BNP was identified as a terrorist entity in the international arena for killing innocent people through its arson attracts and destructive activities and sponsoring communal militant groups and terrorism.



Even, Quader said, the High Court of Canada recognised BNP as a terrorist organisation but BNP leaders do not repent for their past misdeeds. Instead, they are getting involved in new plots, he said. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, democracy and voting rights of people have been established in Bangladesh by bringing an end to the long autocracy.

A specific law on formation of the Election Commission (EC) has been enacted and the overall capacity of the electoral system has been enhanced, the road transport minister said. �BSS

