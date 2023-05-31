Video
Home Back Page

3 to die for killing minor girl after abduction in N'ganj

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent


NARAYANGANJ, May 30: A Narayanganj court on Tuesday sentenced three people to death for killing a three-year-old girl after abduction in 2018.

The convicts are: Shahjalal, 21, son of Samed Ali, Khaibar Hossain, 32 and Ashraful, 19 of Bhurungamari upazila in Kurigram district.
Narayanganj Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Nazmul Haque Shyamol handed down the punishment.
According to the prosecution, Jui, a three-year-old daughter of Anwar Hossain of Tekpara in Bhulta upazila was abducted by the convicts on October 18, 2018.

Later, they tied up the face, hands and legs with polythene and scotch tape and killed her.

The convicts also demanded Tk 10 lakh as ransom from Anwar and asked him to meet the convicts at Kamalapur Railway Station with the money.

After a deal, Anwar agreed to provide Tk 5 lakh to the convicts to get his daughter back alive.

On October 19, 2018, the kidnappers left the body of Jui behind the house of Anwar.

A case was filed in this connection with Rupganj Police Station. Police arrested the three convicts and of them two made confessional statements under Section 164.


