EC to ensure level playing field in KCC polls: CEC





Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said the Election Commission wants to hold a free and fair election by forming a level playing field besides there is no possibility of changing the result in the electronic voting machine in Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election with a coordinated effort from all.



He said this while speaking as the chief guest at an exchange viewing with city corporation election candidates at Khulna Shilpakala Academy Auditorium on Tuesday.





CEC further said that there is not the slightest chance of altering the results by tampering with one person's vote in the EVMs. If you have any doubts, you can go to the court.



"Gazipur city election is an example of how the presiding officers will perform their duties properly. The presiding officers performed their duties fairly well" he added.



Awal said that no voter can be prevented from voting. Voters' rights cannot be curtailed in any way. Monitoring will be done centrally through CCTV cameras.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said the Election Commission wants to hold a free and fair election by forming a level playing field besides there is no possibility of changing the result in the electronic voting machine in Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election with a coordinated effort from all.He said this while speaking as the chief guest at an exchange viewing with city corporation election candidates at Khulna Shilpakala Academy Auditorium on Tuesday.CEC Awal said that level playing field will be ensured in KCC elections. Everyone will have equal opportunities. Election will be free, fair and impartial. There will be no partisan election.CEC further said that there is not the slightest chance of altering the results by tampering with one person's vote in the EVMs. If you have any doubts, you can go to the court."Gazipur city election is an example of how the presiding officers will perform their duties properly. The presiding officers performed their duties fairly well" he added.Awal said that no voter can be prevented from voting. Voters' rights cannot be curtailed in any way. Monitoring will be done centrally through CCTV cameras.