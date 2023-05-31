Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 May, 2023, 7:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

EC to ensure level playing field in KCC polls: CEC

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Our Correspondent, Khulna


Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said the Election Commission wants to hold a free and fair election by forming a level playing field besides there is no possibility of changing the result in the electronic voting machine in Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election with a coordinated effort from all.

He said this while speaking as the chief guest at an exchange viewing with city corporation election candidates at Khulna Shilpakala Academy Auditorium on Tuesday.
CEC Awal said that level playing field will be ensured in KCC elections. Everyone will have equal opportunities. Election will be free, fair and impartial. There will be no partisan election.

CEC further said that there is not the slightest chance of altering the results by tampering with one person's vote in the EVMs. If you have any doubts, you can go to the court.

"Gazipur city election is an example of how the presiding officers will perform their duties properly. The presiding officers performed their duties fairly well" he added.

Awal said that no voter can be prevented from voting. Voters' rights cannot be curtailed in any way. Monitoring will be done centrally through CCTV cameras.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Democratic movement cannot be stopped by dictated verdicts: Fakhrul
3 brothers get jail terms for 4 months
Rise in remittance inflow irritates BNP: Quader
3 to die for killing minor girl after abduction in N'ganj
Growing ties allow both to work closely to mutual benifit: Shahriar
Work together to regain lost glory in science, technology: PM to Muslim community
EC to ensure level playing field in KCC polls: CEC
Cox's Bazar Vat official summoned to explain evasion by hotels, motels, restaurants


Latest News
10 people killed in clash with Mexico police
PM seeks larger Swedish investment in ICT, economic zones
Tk 337.60 crore budget for FY2023-24 approved for placing in Parliament
Moody's downgrades Bangladesh's sovereign credit rating one notch
BGMEA, Cotton USA to collaborate on increasing mutual trade
Tarique-Zubaida graft case: Tussle between lawyers disrupts proceedings
Seven drown in five districts
Rise in remittance inflow irritates BNP: Quader
Nothing to be worried about new US visa policy: Peter Haas
US visa policy to be helpful for acceptable election: GM Quader
Most Read News
BNP leader Tuku's jail term in graft case upheld
Misappropriation of Tk 25cr: Dr Yunus, 12 others sued
HC upholds jail terms of Aman, wife in graft case
New US visa policy for BD may dent democracy and humanity
National budget of Tk 7.61 lakh crore on Thursday
Nine shops gutted in Gopalganj fire
Mother-daughter killed in sleep as pickup van ploughs through house
Covid: 159 more cases, highest daily count in 7 months
Rajshahi BNP leader Chand remanded again
Tk 761,785 crore budget to be placed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft