|
Dengue case on the rise: 84 more cases reported
|
Eighty-four more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
Of the new patients, 61 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Two-hundred-forty-six dengue patients, including 207 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 1, 927 dengue cases, 1668 recoveries, and 13 deaths this year.