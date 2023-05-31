Video
Dengue case on the rise: 84 more cases reported

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Eighty-four more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Of the new patients, 61 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Two-hundred-forty-six dengue patients, including 207 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 1, 927 dengue cases, 1668 recoveries, and 13 deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.     �UNB


