Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 May, 2023, 7:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Leaflet distribution programme in DSCC to raise dengue awareness

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

A comprehensive leaflet distribution program will take place tomorrow across all 75 wards of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

This program will be conducted from 11:00am to 12:00pm in every ward of the corporation.

DSCC mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapas will inaugurate the mass leaflet distribution program in Ward No 5 of Sabuj Bagh area today morning.

The objective of this initiative is to educate the public about preventive measures against dengue and promote community engagement in combating the disease.

To ensure the success of the program, 1000 leaflets have already been provided to each general councilor and reserved seat councilor in every ward of South City.

Additionally, an extra 1000 leaflets have been allocated for distribution among the Regional Executive Officers of each region.

Anti-mosquito combing operations have been conducted on Tuesday in six wards of South City. These operations were carried out in Ward No 7, 49, 52, and 53 of Region-5, as well as Ward No 62 and 63 of Region-9 under South City Corporation.

A total of 13 workers participated in larviciding activities in the morning, while an additional 13 workers engaged in adulticide activities in the afternoon.

The objective of these operations was to inspect 405 houses and establishments in the six wards, with the aim of identifying and eliminating breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes.

During the operations, a total of 22 houses and structures were found to have Aedes mosquito larvae both inside and outside the premises. In response, targeted larvicidal and adulticidal measures were promptly implemented in these houses, as well as the surrounding areas, to prevent the further spread of dengue. Special combing operations will continue in these wards until next Thursday to ensure the eradication of breeding sites and minimize the risk of dengue transmission.

Between January 1st and May 29th of this year, a total of 1,843 dengue patients have been reported nationwide, with 320 cases recorded within the Dhaka South City Corporation area alone. This constitutes approximately 17.36 percent of the total cases.

The Regional Executive Officer of Region-5, Mohammad Sakhawat Hossain Sarkar, along with concerned councilors and assistant health officers, were present during the combing operations to oversee the implementation of preventive measures.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD’s growth can’t justify workers in poverty: UN expert
Worker arrested after boy’s death in expressway accident
Dengue case on the rise: 84 more cases reported
Leaflet distribution programme in DSCC to raise dengue awareness
Hotels owners get Tk 7.85 crore from DMCH for  C-19 accommodation
Prez for skill training to Ansar-VDP to expedite dev  
5 arrested over ‘gang-rape’ of woman in Sylhet: Police
DMP issues traffic guidelines for JS budget session


Latest News
10 people killed in clash with Mexico police
PM seeks larger Swedish investment in ICT, economic zones
Tk 337.60 crore budget for FY2023-24 approved for placing in Parliament
Moody's downgrades Bangladesh's sovereign credit rating one notch
BGMEA, Cotton USA to collaborate on increasing mutual trade
Tarique-Zubaida graft case: Tussle between lawyers disrupts proceedings
Seven drown in five districts
Rise in remittance inflow irritates BNP: Quader
Nothing to be worried about new US visa policy: Peter Haas
US visa policy to be helpful for acceptable election: GM Quader
Most Read News
BNP leader Tuku's jail term in graft case upheld
Misappropriation of Tk 25cr: Dr Yunus, 12 others sued
HC upholds jail terms of Aman, wife in graft case
New US visa policy for BD may dent democracy and humanity
National budget of Tk 7.61 lakh crore on Thursday
Nine shops gutted in Gopalganj fire
Mother-daughter killed in sleep as pickup van ploughs through house
Covid: 159 more cases, highest daily count in 7 months
Rajshahi BNP leader Chand remanded again
Tk 761,785 crore budget to be placed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft