Leaflet distribution programme in DSCC to raise dengue awareness







This program will be conducted from 11:00am to 12:00pm in every ward of the corporation.



DSCC mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapas will inaugurate the mass leaflet distribution program in Ward No 5 of Sabuj Bagh area today morning.

The objective of this initiative is to educate the public about preventive measures against dengue and promote community engagement in combating the disease.



To ensure the success of the program, 1000 leaflets have already been provided to each general councilor and reserved seat councilor in every ward of South City.



Additionally, an extra 1000 leaflets have been allocated for distribution among the Regional Executive Officers of each region.



Anti-mosquito combing operations have been conducted on Tuesday in six wards of South City. These operations were carried out in Ward No 7, 49, 52, and 53 of Region-5, as well as Ward No 62 and 63 of Region-9 under South City Corporation.



A total of 13 workers participated in larviciding activities in the morning, while an additional 13 workers engaged in adulticide activities in the afternoon.



The objective of these operations was to inspect 405 houses and establishments in the six wards, with the aim of identifying and eliminating breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes.



During the operations, a total of 22 houses and structures were found to have Aedes mosquito larvae both inside and outside the premises. In response, targeted larvicidal and adulticidal measures were promptly implemented in these houses, as well as the surrounding areas, to prevent the further spread of dengue. Special combing operations will continue in these wards until next Thursday to ensure the eradication of breeding sites and minimize the risk of dengue transmission.



Between January 1st and May 29th of this year, a total of 1,843 dengue patients have been reported nationwide, with 320 cases recorded within the Dhaka South City Corporation area alone. This constitutes approximately 17.36 percent of the total cases.



The Regional Executive Officer of Region-5, Mohammad Sakhawat Hossain Sarkar, along with concerned councilors and assistant health officers, were present during the combing operations to oversee the implementation of preventive measures. �UNB



