Hotels owners get Tk 7.85 crore from DMCH for  C-19 accommodation







Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Director Brigadier General Nazmul Haque said the cheques of due money will be given within a week. Nazmul Haque handed over the cheques to the hotel owners at the conference room of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Tuesday afternoon.



He said their total remaining dues were Tk 11.94 crore. Of this, a cheque of Tk 7.85 crore has been given on Tuesday. �UNB After two-and-a-half years, hotel owners have received cheques worth Tk 7.85 crore of accommodation and transport rent for doctors and nurses in residential hotels during the Covid-19 period.Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Director Brigadier General Nazmul Haque said the cheques of due money will be given within a week. Nazmul Haque handed over the cheques to the hotel owners at the conference room of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Tuesday afternoon.He said their total remaining dues were Tk 11.94 crore. Of this, a cheque of Tk 7.85 crore has been given on Tuesday. �UNB