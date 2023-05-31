Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 May, 2023, 7:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Prez for skill training to Ansar-VDP to expedite dev  

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned to impart various professional trainings with active participation of the Ansar and Village Defense Party (VDP) members for the country's overall development. "Social stability is a prerequisite to the development.  This force is providing its all-out cooperating with other professional forces in maintaining the law and order across the country," he told Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Major General AKM Aminul Haque when he paid a courtesy on him at Bangabhaban on Tuesday afternoon.

The Head of the State hoped that the Ansar and VDP members would positively contribute to ensure a peaceful environment in the society, President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin said.

With about 6.1 million active and reserved forces of the Bangladesh Ansar popularly known as the Ansar Bahini is a paramilitary auxiliary force responsible for maintaining internal security and law enforcement in country.  

President Shahabuddin highly appreciated the role of Ansar and VDP members in the country's socio-economic development after the Liberation War and Independence.

During the meeting, the President was apprised of the forces (Ansar and VDP) overall activities, including various steps taken for socio-economic development, by the Bangladesh Ansar chief, the Bangabhaban spokesman added.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD’s growth can’t justify workers in poverty: UN expert
Worker arrested after boy’s death in expressway accident
Dengue case on the rise: 84 more cases reported
Leaflet distribution programme in DSCC to raise dengue awareness
Hotels owners get Tk 7.85 crore from DMCH for  C-19 accommodation
Prez for skill training to Ansar-VDP to expedite dev  
5 arrested over ‘gang-rape’ of woman in Sylhet: Police
DMP issues traffic guidelines for JS budget session


Latest News
10 people killed in clash with Mexico police
PM seeks larger Swedish investment in ICT, economic zones
Tk 337.60 crore budget for FY2023-24 approved for placing in Parliament
Moody's downgrades Bangladesh's sovereign credit rating one notch
BGMEA, Cotton USA to collaborate on increasing mutual trade
Tarique-Zubaida graft case: Tussle between lawyers disrupts proceedings
Seven drown in five districts
Rise in remittance inflow irritates BNP: Quader
Nothing to be worried about new US visa policy: Peter Haas
US visa policy to be helpful for acceptable election: GM Quader
Most Read News
BNP leader Tuku's jail term in graft case upheld
Misappropriation of Tk 25cr: Dr Yunus, 12 others sued
HC upholds jail terms of Aman, wife in graft case
New US visa policy for BD may dent democracy and humanity
National budget of Tk 7.61 lakh crore on Thursday
Nine shops gutted in Gopalganj fire
Mother-daughter killed in sleep as pickup van ploughs through house
Covid: 159 more cases, highest daily count in 7 months
Rajshahi BNP leader Chand remanded again
Tk 761,785 crore budget to be placed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft