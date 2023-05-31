Prez for skill training to Ansar-VDP to expedite dev  







The Head of the State hoped that the Ansar and VDP members would positively contribute to ensure a peaceful environment in the society, President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin said.



With about 6.1 million active and reserved forces of the Bangladesh Ansar popularly known as the Ansar Bahini is a paramilitary auxiliary force responsible for maintaining internal security and law enforcement in country.

President Shahabuddin highly appreciated the role of Ansar and VDP members in the country's socio-economic development after the Liberation War and Independence.



During the meeting, the President was apprised of the forces (Ansar and VDP) overall activities, including various steps taken for socio-economic development, by the Bangladesh Ansar chief, the Bangabhaban spokesman added. �BSS



President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned to impart various professional trainings with active participation of the Ansar and Village Defense Party (VDP) members for the country's overall development. "Social stability is a prerequisite to the development. This force is providing its all-out cooperating with other professional forces in maintaining the law and order across the country," he told Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Major General AKM Aminul Haque when he paid a courtesy on him at Bangabhaban on Tuesday afternoon.The Head of the State hoped that the Ansar and VDP members would positively contribute to ensure a peaceful environment in the society, President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin said.With about 6.1 million active and reserved forces of the Bangladesh Ansar popularly known as the Ansar Bahini is a paramilitary auxiliary force responsible for maintaining internal security and law enforcement in country.President Shahabuddin highly appreciated the role of Ansar and VDP members in the country's socio-economic development after the Liberation War and Independence.During the meeting, the President was apprised of the forces (Ansar and VDP) overall activities, including various steps taken for socio-economic development, by the Bangladesh Ansar chief, the Bangabhaban spokesman added. �BSS