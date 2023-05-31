Video
Wednesday, 31 May, 2023
DMP issues traffic guidelines for JS budget session

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued a traffic guideline for vehicular movement centering on the budget session of the Jatiya Sangsad today.

The DMP has imposed some restrictions to maintain law and order in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and its surrounding areas during the budget session. DMP Commissioner Khandkar Golam Faruq issued traffic guidelines saying that carrying of all types of weapons, explosives and other harmful has been prohibited from 12:00 pm of Tuesday.

Besides, any kind of gathering, procession and demonstration will not be allowed during the budget session, according to the guidelines.

The restricted routes are Mohakhali Crossing on Mymensingh Road to Bangla Motor Crossing via Old Airport, from the western portion of Bangla Motor Link Road to SAARC Fountain on Hotel Sonargaon Road, from the eastern part of Panthapath to Green Road intersection to Farmgate, from Shyamoli circle on Mirpur Road to Dhanmondi Road No. 16 (Old-27) intersection, Rokeya Sarani intersection to Old 9th Division (Aircraft) Crossing to Bijay Sarani Tourism Crossing, Indira Road East to Manik Mia Avenue West End, Jatiya Sangsad Bhavan's restricted areas and all areas within these boundaries streets and lanes.    �BSS


