Stop unnecessary honking







Dhaka is an overpopulated city in our country. There is huge traffic on the road. Many of the drivers press the horn randomly. It is affecting our sound body badly.



There remain a lot of problems in Dhaka city, noise pollution is one of them. Most of the vehicle's drivers don't follow the traffic rules towards pressing the horn. Sometimes they use hydraulic horns. Due to the much traffic, a long tailback is a common scenario in this city. They have the tendency to overtake each other and that's why they break the rules. Man has limitations of enduring sound for good health. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends keeping the noise to less than 70 decibels.

More than 70 dB can damage the ear. But the average sound in Dhaka's prime areas is 80-120 dB. This is severely harmful for sound health. People of all ages are suffering a lot from this problem.



To reduce this problem, awareness is the main instrument. At the same time, the law enforcement authority should play an essential role.



Jannatul Ferdous Riya

Student of Jagannath University Dear SirDhaka is an overpopulated city in our country. There is huge traffic on the road. Many of the drivers press the horn randomly. It is affecting our sound body badly.There remain a lot of problems in Dhaka city, noise pollution is one of them. Most of the vehicle's drivers don't follow the traffic rules towards pressing the horn. Sometimes they use hydraulic horns. Due to the much traffic, a long tailback is a common scenario in this city. They have the tendency to overtake each other and that's why they break the rules. Man has limitations of enduring sound for good health. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends keeping the noise to less than 70 decibels.More than 70 dB can damage the ear. But the average sound in Dhaka's prime areas is 80-120 dB. This is severely harmful for sound health. People of all ages are suffering a lot from this problem.To reduce this problem, awareness is the main instrument. At the same time, the law enforcement authority should play an essential role.Jannatul Ferdous RiyaStudent of Jagannath University