Will it be a pro-people budget?







The first and foremost challenge is that the ruling party has to keep it in mind that this budget is the last one of their current five-year tenure with the next parliament election just less than a year away.



The government needs to kindle hopes of improving living condition of common people in order to curry favor with voters. Besides, the government has to stick to its commitment of materializing its dreams of metamorphosing the country into a "Smart Bangladesh". And this commitment should be reflected in the budget.

With the common people already in dire straits because of skyrocketing price hike of almost all the essential commodities, the government will be finding it difficult to appease them.



The Ukraine war has put strains on many economies in the world including Bangladesh. As a result, disruption in global supply chains has pushed the prices of many imported products ranging from energy to foodstuffs to an extremely high level. People have already felt the pinch of frequent rises of gas and electricity that rub salt into their wound on the back of continued price spike of essential goods.



Although the government has been grappling with the external challenges mainly in the shortage of energy, the timely initiative to receive IMF's $4.7-billion loan package will help the country withstand current macroeconomic challenges.



Internally, we believe that it will not be an easy task for the government to collect a revenue of Tk 500,000 crore envisaged in the total budget of Tk 761,785 crore with a deficit of Tk 261,785 crore, which will be managed as loans and grants from various local and international sources. This year's budget deficit is estimated to account for 34.36 per cent of the total budget and 5.2 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).



The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is responsible to reach the goal of revenue earnings which are nearly 16 per cent higher than the previous fiscal year's revenue target. Yet, the NBR has already been struggling to achieve its target of Tk 330,000 crore set for the financial year 2022-'23.



To increase revenues, there is pressing need of tax reforms covering an extended tax net. People with their ability have to be made pay tax and rampant tax evasions must be stopped. Otherwise, revenue income target will remain a far cry.



However, the government has to face another key challenge- the interest payment on its borrowed money. For which, an amount of more than Tk one lakh crore has to be kept aside from the budget. Similar amount of money will also be spent on subsidies.



Despite all these challenges, we hope that the new budget will bring some sort of relief to the people in general and the poor in particular with prudent allocations and proper utilization of budgeted money.



