

Will US play the role of a referee in Bangladesh politics?



With some recent steps, including the latest visa policy targeting mainly a section Bangladeshi leaders and activists who habitually exercise muscle power to subdue their opponents, the US has really become a watchdog over the bickering political parties.



The US on May 24 last, has imposed visa restrictions against individuals who would undermine democratic election process in Bangladesh through violence.

With the announcement of the visa policy, the activists mostly of the ruling Awami League (AL) and its arch rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have visibly reduced violent activities.



Disclosing the new policy, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said: "I am announcing a new visa policy�to support Bangladesh's goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful national elections."



The US remarks came when BNP was trying to wage a mass movement to compel the government of Sheikh Hasina to resign and hand over power to a caretaker government for holding next general elections due in December or January next.



Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on the following day said after a meeting with US Ambassador Peter Haas in Dhaka that there was nothing to worry about the newly announced US visa policy for Bangladesh. Peter Haas told reporters that the newly announced visa policy was the US way of helping to support democratic electoral process in Bangladesh.



Apprehending widespread violence by the anti-government parties led by BNP, the US earlier on May 21 advised its citizens in Bangladesh to exercise caution in view of possible political violence.



"US citizens should be aware that peaceful protests can turn violent. In this situation, citizens should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution around large gatherings," said a warning posted on the US Embassy website.



Subsequently the US reiterated its support for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's efforts to hold a free and fair election in Bangladesh. The US reiteration has probably doused the BNP's demand to hold the next general election under a neutral caretaker government like that of 1991. The US administrations also took some steps in order to prod the Bangladesh government, the Election Commission (EC) and the law enforcers for putting efforts to make the elections fair.



Immediately after the announcement of the new US visa policy and caution for US citizens in Bangladesh, the elections in Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) was held fairly amid peaceful atmosphere on May 25, with the participation of more than 48 per cent of 11,79,476 voters.



The elections were held after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her recent visit to the US reaffirmed her government's pledge to make the elections peaceful and credible.



Such fair and peaceful local elections were rare in the country since the general elections of 2018, as sporadic violence, or attempts of rigging were reported from a number of polling centres, whenever by-elections in any political constituency or local elections were held.



Political analysts have attribute fair GCC elections to US administration which itself has taken the responsibility of a watchdog on Bangladesh elections and politics.



As the elections were peaceful, the independent candidate Zaida Khatun, mother of suspended GCC mayor Jahangir Alam finally beat ruling AL candidate Azmat Ullah Khan by more than 16,000 votes.



Former local AL leader and GCC mayor Jahangir Alam was earlier removed from his post by the government on alleged corruption and subsequently expelled from the party. Jahangir Alam brought in his mother to contest after the Election Commission (EC) had rejected his election bid for being a bank defaulter.



After the announcement of the result Azmat Ullah Khan while speaking to media accepted the results and congratulated Zaida Khatun, who at a post-election press conference, unprecedentedly thanked, Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, the EC, local administration, law enforcers and voters to have contributed for the largely peaceful credible election.



She also said she would accept positive proposal from all concerned including Azmat Ullah Khan to complete the incomplete development projects in the city initiated by her son, who was removed from his post illegally.



These comments from Zaida Khatun and Azmat Ullah Khan are probably new for the country. Earlier no opposition or independent candidates after winning the elections were heard to thank the Prime Minister and her administration for holding a fair election. Similarly all the defeated candidates in the past alleged that the elections were rigged covertly, overtly or subtly. Also it was rare in the past that the defeated candidates congratulated the winners after elections in the country. Absurdly all these good senses started prevailing in the country after the US has become the referee unilaterally.



However, after the announcement of the GCC poll results, government opponents were upbeat, thinking that the ruling party failed in the election. But analysts said, holding a fair election at the GCC, the ruling party has amended its dented image at home and abroad. People are now convinced that next general elections due to be held under the incumbent government will be fair and peaceful.



The country's largest anti-government political organization, BNP did not participate in the election having no confidence on the government and the EC. However, according to political analysts, BNP could have captured the GCC, the known bastion of its arch rival AL, exploiting the inner conflict of the ruling party, had they competed in the elections.



Analysts believe BNP should contest in upcoming several city corporation polls. The elections in Barishal City Corporation and Khulna City Corporation are due on June 12 while elections in Rajshahi City Corporation and Sylhet City Corporation will be held on June 21 next. The elections in the municipalities of Basail in Tangail district, Talora in Bogra district and Gopaldi in Narayanganj district are also scheduled to be held on June 21, this year.



However, BNP has decided to boycott the elections and decided to expel those who would contest in the election violating party decision. However, despite expulsion a number of BNP candidates contested for the post of Ward Commissioners in GCC polls and some of them were elected.



In the light of GCC polls political analysts believe the next general election will be fair and credible and BNP should change its stance and take a chance to test its popularity.



Earlier BNP totally boycotted the general elections in 2014, before its lackluster participation with a low-key alliance of smaller political parties in 2018, to win seven seats out of 300 parliamentary seats. However, the seven BNP members of parliament resigned protesting against what they said autocracy of the government. The 2018 general elections were alleged to have been rigged amid boycott or lackluster participation of important parties.



In the light of Bangladesh's past deadly violent movements for election under caretaker government in 1991 and 1996, there were all possibilities that the country will head for a greater deadly violence ahead of the next national polls.



Political analysts hope the US will play the role of a true referee showing red cards to the violent political players in Bangladesh.



The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer



