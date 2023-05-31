Seven men arrested in rape cases







BOGURA: Police arrested two young men reportedly for raping a child in Nandigram Upazila of the district from Gazipur on Saturday afternoon.



The arrested are Badol Hossain, 26, and Bayejid Hossain, 19, residents of Dundar Village under Burail Union in the upazila.

According to case statement, the victim was returning home after collecting mangoes on Tuesday last during storm. On the way to her house, the duo along with another accused lured the child and took her to an empty space, where they violated her.

She was rescued and taken to her house by locals.



Later on, the victim's mother filed a case with Nandigram Police Station (PS) accusing three young men.



Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of the PS, said following this, police started investigation and conducted drives in several areas. On Saturday afternoon, a team of police arrested the duo from Konabari area in Gazipur.



However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest another accused, the OC added.



JASHORE: Police arrested three young men reportedly for raping a teenage girl in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.



The arrested persons are Md Sakib, 28, and Bacchu, 32, residents of Joghati Village; and Mohabbat 28, of Komlapur Village under the upazila.



According to the victim, she had an affair with Sakib for long. On Thursday afternoon, he took her on an outing.



"After visiting in several areas, Sakib took me to an empty space where he along with his two cohorts violated me," she said.



Later on, with the assistance of police, locals rescued the girl and brought her to Jashore Kotwali PS.

Following this, police detained three people to interrogate.



Kotwali PS OC AKM Shafiqul Islam Chowdhury confirmed the matter, adding that procedures to lodge a case with the PS is undergoing, the OC added.



CHATTOGRAM: A man was arrested from Patiya Upazila in the district on Thursday in a case filed for raping a physically-challenged girl.



The arrested man is Parvej Alam, 21.



According to locals, the victim went out of her house to dry clothes in the sun in the morning. The accused took the girl in an abandoned house forcefully, and violated her there.



Locals caught the accused during the incident and handed him over to police.



Patiya PS OC Priton Sarker said the victim's father lodged a case with the PS in this regard.



DINAJPUR: Police arrested a teenage boy reportedly for rapping a seven-year-old girl in Khansama Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested is Azimul Rahman Akash, 16, a resident of Gobindapur Village under Alokjhari Union in the upazila.



According to locals, the victim went to collect litchi from an orchard on Friday. At that time, Akash lured the child and took her to a corn field, where he violated her. When she started shouting for help, locals rushed there and rescued her, however, Akash managed to escape the scene.



The victim was taken to Khansama Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.



Later on, police raided the area and arrested the accused at night.



Khansama PS OC Md Tawhidul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



