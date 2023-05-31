Cop crushed under train at Tongi







TONGI, GAZIPUR, May 30: A member of police was crushed under a train in Tongi Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.Deceased Abdul Baten 55, was a constable in Tongi Railway Station police outpost; he hailed from Sirajganj district.According to railway police, Abdul Baten was on duty at platform number two of Tongi Railway Station in the morning. At that time, a Dhaka-bound Sirajganj express train ran over him from behind around 10 am. He fell on the rail track and was crushed by the train.Police members rescued him and rushed him to Shahid Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital at Tongi. The police man died after being taken to the hospital.