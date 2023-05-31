

100 families at Patiya suffer for blocked canal mouth



In fear of their living house submergence in the coming rainy season, locals have complained to the administration seeking remedy. But it did not work.



Union Awami League President Mridul Kanti Nandi has made complaints separately to Patiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), the Department of Environment (DoE), and Bangladesh Paribesh Ainjibi Samity. According to the complaint, a narrow drain has been raised at the wide mouth of the canal by one Ashish Sarkar, son of Nip Sarkar. He has set slabs over the drain and made it part of his own land space.

A recent visit found the canal ranging via Tejendra Laal Dutta Culvert to Nandi Bari. The canal had been passing village water for the last 100 years. Very recently Ashish Sarkar has blocked it. Foul smell is spreading around from waste-stagnated water while pond fishes are dying.



Ashish Sarkar said, though village people are claiming the water-passing channel has flowed over his purchased land.

UNO Atikul Mamun Assistant Land Commissioner (Land) confirmed receiving of the complaint. The matter is being inquired, they added.



