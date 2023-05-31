Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 May, 2023, 7:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

100 families at Patiya suffer for blocked canal mouth

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

100 families at Patiya suffer for blocked canal mouth

100 families at Patiya suffer for blocked canal mouth

CHATTOGRAM, May 30: Over 100 families are experiencing water stagnation at Habilasandwip Union in Patiya Upazila of the district. The water-logging has been created due to earth-filling of the mouth of an internal canal of 100 years old at the union.

In fear of their living house submergence in the coming rainy season, locals have complained to the administration seeking remedy. But it did not work.

Union Awami League President Mridul Kanti Nandi has made complaints separately to Patiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), the Department of Environment (DoE), and Bangladesh Paribesh Ainjibi Samity. According to the complaint, a narrow drain has been raised at the wide mouth of the canal by one Ashish Sarkar, son of Nip Sarkar. He has set slabs over the drain and made it part of his own land space.

A recent visit found the canal ranging via Tejendra Laal Dutta Culvert to Nandi Bari. The canal had been passing village water for the last 100 years. Very recently Ashish Sarkar has blocked it. Foul smell is spreading around from waste-stagnated water while pond fishes are dying.

Ashish Sarkar said, though village people are claiming the water-passing channel has flowed over his purchased land.
UNO Atikul Mamun Assistant Land Commissioner (Land) confirmed receiving of the complaint. The matter is being inquired, they added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 youths nabbed on crutch card fraud in Pabna
Five people electrocuted in five districts
Seven men arrested in rape cases
Cop crushed under train at Tongi
100 families at Patiya suffer for blocked canal mouth
Fake doctor fined in Gaibandha
Two lakh mt rice to be procured in Khulna
4 children drown in two dists


Latest News
10 people killed in clash with Mexico police
PM seeks larger Swedish investment in ICT, economic zones
Tk 337.60 crore budget for FY2023-24 approved for placing in Parliament
Moody's downgrades Bangladesh's sovereign credit rating one notch
BGMEA, Cotton USA to collaborate on increasing mutual trade
Tarique-Zubaida graft case: Tussle between lawyers disrupts proceedings
Seven drown in five districts
Rise in remittance inflow irritates BNP: Quader
Nothing to be worried about new US visa policy: Peter Haas
US visa policy to be helpful for acceptable election: GM Quader
Most Read News
BNP leader Tuku's jail term in graft case upheld
Misappropriation of Tk 25cr: Dr Yunus, 12 others sued
New US visa policy for BD may dent democracy and humanity
HC upholds jail terms of Aman, wife in graft case
National budget of Tk 7.61 lakh crore on Thursday
Nine shops gutted in Gopalganj fire
Mother-daughter killed in sleep as pickup van ploughs through house
Covid: 159 more cases, highest daily count in 7 months
Rajshahi BNP leader Chand remanded again
Tk 761,785 crore budget to be placed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft