Palashbari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Kamruzzaman conducted a mobile court and fined the person Tk one lakh in the afternoon. GAIBANDHA, May 30: A mobile court fined a person Tk one lakh for cheating on the identity of a dentist in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Saturday.The convicted fake dentist is Mehedi Hasan, a resident of Chaumatha area of the upazila.Palashbari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Kamruzzaman conducted a mobile court and fined the person Tk one lakh in the afternoon.