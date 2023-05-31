Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 May, 2023, 7:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two lakh mt rice to be procured in Khulna

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, May 30: This Boro season the government has set a target to procure 1, 54,400 metric tons (mt) of boiled rice in the division.

The last year's rice procurement target was 1, 43,715 mt in Khulna Division.

Boro paddy and rice collection began in the country on May 7 and will continue till August 31. As part of this, the government is collecting Boro paddy and rice from all 10 districts of the division.

The government procure 51,684 mt of Boro Paddy. The last year's Boro paddy procurement target was 82,595 mt.

Mohammad Abdus Sobhan Sarder, assistant regional food controller, said, they will procure around 1.54 lakh mt boiled rice.

The procurement drive of newly harvested rice is going on in full swing everywhere in the division, creating a high hope of ensuring food security. Regional Food Controller Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman said, the government has set a target to procure 1, 54,400 mt boiled rice, and 51,684 mt paddy in the division during the current season.

Boro rice is being procured at Tk 44 per kilogram (kg) while Boro Paddy at Tk  30 per kg.

So far, about 20,942.33 mt rice procurement has been completed, a 14 per cent of the target till Thursday, he added. The procurement drive will continue till August 31, he maintained.

Contracts have been signed with a total of 745 millers for collecting 1, 54,400 mt boiled rice and 51,684 mt paddy.
At present, farmers are happy to get lucrative market price.

Selected farmers can supply Boro paddy to government depot while millers will give boiled rice in 30kg or 50 kg bag. Both paddy and rice will be stored in go-downs after examining by machines.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 youths nabbed on crutch card fraud in Pabna
Five people electrocuted in five districts
Seven men arrested in rape cases
Cop crushed under train at Tongi
100 families at Patiya suffer for blocked canal mouth
Fake doctor fined in Gaibandha
Two lakh mt rice to be procured in Khulna
4 children drown in two dists


Latest News
10 people killed in clash with Mexico police
PM seeks larger Swedish investment in ICT, economic zones
Tk 337.60 crore budget for FY2023-24 approved for placing in Parliament
Moody's downgrades Bangladesh's sovereign credit rating one notch
BGMEA, Cotton USA to collaborate on increasing mutual trade
Tarique-Zubaida graft case: Tussle between lawyers disrupts proceedings
Seven drown in five districts
Rise in remittance inflow irritates BNP: Quader
Nothing to be worried about new US visa policy: Peter Haas
US visa policy to be helpful for acceptable election: GM Quader
Most Read News
BNP leader Tuku's jail term in graft case upheld
Misappropriation of Tk 25cr: Dr Yunus, 12 others sued
New US visa policy for BD may dent democracy and humanity
HC upholds jail terms of Aman, wife in graft case
National budget of Tk 7.61 lakh crore on Thursday
Nine shops gutted in Gopalganj fire
Mother-daughter killed in sleep as pickup van ploughs through house
Covid: 159 more cases, highest daily count in 7 months
Rajshahi BNP leader Chand remanded again
Tk 761,785 crore budget to be placed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft