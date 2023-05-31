Two lakh mt rice to be procured in Khulna







The last year's rice procurement target was 1, 43,715 mt in Khulna Division.



Boro paddy and rice collection began in the country on May 7 and will continue till August 31. As part of this, the government is collecting Boro paddy and rice from all 10 districts of the division.

The government procure 51,684 mt of Boro Paddy. The last year's Boro paddy procurement target was 82,595 mt.



Mohammad Abdus Sobhan Sarder, assistant regional food controller, said, they will procure around 1.54 lakh mt boiled rice.



The procurement drive of newly harvested rice is going on in full swing everywhere in the division, creating a high hope of ensuring food security. Regional Food Controller Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman said, the government has set a target to procure 1, 54,400 mt boiled rice, and 51,684 mt paddy in the division during the current season.



Boro rice is being procured at Tk 44 per kilogram (kg) while Boro Paddy at Tk 30 per kg.



So far, about 20,942.33 mt rice procurement has been completed, a 14 per cent of the target till Thursday, he added. The procurement drive will continue till August 31, he maintained.



Contracts have been signed with a total of 745 millers for collecting 1, 54,400 mt boiled rice and 51,684 mt paddy.

At present, farmers are happy to get lucrative market price.



Selected farmers can supply Boro paddy to government depot while millers will give boiled rice in 30kg or 50 kg bag. Both paddy and rice will be stored in go-downs after examining by machines.



