Wednesday, 31 May, 2023, 7:44 AM
Home Countryside

4 children drown in two dists

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023
Our Correspondents

Four children drowned in two districts- Pabna and Rajshahi, on Sunday and Tuesday.

RAJSHAHI: Two children drowned in a pond in Hetemkhan area in the city on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were Ananta, 6, son of Gobinda, and Nirjhar, 9, son of Niren, residents of Hetemkhan area under Boalia Police Station (PS) in the city.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS  Sohrawardy Hossain said, the children drowned while taking bath in a pond adjacent to Hetemkhan cemetery around 11:30 am.

When locals rescued them, one was dead and another one was in a critical condition. The injured child was taken to the emergency department of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

CHATMOHAR, PABNA: Two minor boys drowned while taking bath in a canal near their residence in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Nahid, 4, son of Shah Alam, and Naeem alias Riyad, 5, son of Hriday Hossain, residents of Charpara Village in the upazila.

Quoting the deceased's relatives, Chatmohar PS OC Jalal Uddin, said, Nahid and Riyad went to take a bath in a canal of Water Development Board near their residence at around 10:30 am. The two children might have drowned while taking bath in the water body, he added.  

Later on, the family members found their bodies floating in the canal and took them to Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Being informed, police visited the scene, the OC maintained.


