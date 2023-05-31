Six get life term in different cases







DINAJPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced three people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a man in Chirirbandar Upazila about 26 years back.



Dinajpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Shyam Sundar Roy handed down the verdict at noon in presence of the convicts.

The condemned convicts are: Afzal Hossain of Dakshin Shukdebpur Village and Abdul Latif of Uttar Bholanathpur Village, sons of late Chhamir Uddin; and Shamsul alias Shamsul Haque, son of Kachua Shah alias Mokha Shah of Uttar Bholanathpur Village under Chirirbandar Upazila.



The court also fined them Tk 20,000, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.



According to the prosecution, the convicts killed one Tajimuddin on July 31, 1997 over a land dispute, and dumped his body in a pond. On August 3 in 1997, police recovered his body from the pond.



The deceased's wife Arjina Bewa lodged a murder case with Chirirbandar Police Station (PS) on August 6 in 1997 accusing seven people including the convicts.



Later on, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court against five people after investigation.



Of them, one died during the trial and another, named Abdul Kafir, was acquitted as the allegations brought against him could not be proved.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict and sentenced three people to life-term of imprisonment after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



Additional Public Prosecutors (APP) of the court Hasne Imam Noyon and Mostafizur Rahman Tutul fought for the case on behalf of the state while Advocate Abdus Samad on the side of the convicts.



JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Sunday has sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for torturing his wife over dowry.



Joypurhat Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Abdul Muktadir handed down the verdict in absence of the convict in the afternoon.



The condemned convict is Abdus Salam, a resident of Dhamoirhat Upazila in Naogaon District.



The court also fined him Tk 50,000.



Special PP of the tribunal Advocate Firoza Chowdhury confirmed the matter.



According to the case statement, the convict got married with Sabina in 1999. He started to torture his wife for dowry since their marriage.



On June 8 in 2013, Abdus Salam beat his wife and broke her leg before sent the latter to her father's house in Joypurhat Town.



The convict then went to his father-in-law's house in the evening and demanded Tk 70,000 dowry. He stabbed his wife with a knife when she denied giving him the money.



On February 4 in 2014, the victim lodged a case against her husband with the tribunal.



The convict went into hiding soon after filing of the case.



After the testimony of four witnesses in the case, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday afternoon.



NARAYANGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment in case filed for killing his elder brother in 2001.



Narayanganj District and Sessions first Judge Umme Sarabon Tohura handed down the verdict in absence of the convict.

The condemned convict is Amir Hamza, a resident of Manzil Khola Village.



The court also fined him Tk one lakh, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.



According to the prosecution, the convict killed his elder brother Zainal Abedin after hitting with a sharp weapon on January 23 in 2001.



A case was filed with the PS concerned in this regard.



Later on, the judge pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

Narayanganj Court PP Asaduzzaman confirmed the matter.



NATORE: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a woman to life-term in jail in a drug case filed in 2022.



Natore District and Sessions Judge Md Sharif Uddin handed down the verdict.



The condemned convict is Sohagi Begum, 52, a resident of Madarpur Village under Godagari Upazila in Rajshahi.



The court also fined her Tk 20,000, and in default, she has to suffer six more months in jail.



According to the prosecution, on February 7 in 2022, a team of Natore Department of Narcotics Control led by its Inspector SM Eltas Uddin arrested Sohagi Begum along with 30 grams of heroin from a leguna in Narayonpara area under Sadar Upazila.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Natore Sadar PS in this connection.



Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court.



Following this, the court pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

Separate courts sentenced six people including a woman to life-term of imprisonment in different cases in four districts- Dinajpur, Joypurhat, Narayanganj and Natore, recently.DINAJPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced three people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a man in Chirirbandar Upazila about 26 years back.Dinajpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Shyam Sundar Roy handed down the verdict at noon in presence of the convicts.The condemned convicts are: Afzal Hossain of Dakshin Shukdebpur Village and Abdul Latif of Uttar Bholanathpur Village, sons of late Chhamir Uddin; and Shamsul alias Shamsul Haque, son of Kachua Shah alias Mokha Shah of Uttar Bholanathpur Village under Chirirbandar Upazila.The court also fined them Tk 20,000, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.According to the prosecution, the convicts killed one Tajimuddin on July 31, 1997 over a land dispute, and dumped his body in a pond. On August 3 in 1997, police recovered his body from the pond.The deceased's wife Arjina Bewa lodged a murder case with Chirirbandar Police Station (PS) on August 6 in 1997 accusing seven people including the convicts.Later on, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court against five people after investigation.Of them, one died during the trial and another, named Abdul Kafir, was acquitted as the allegations brought against him could not be proved.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict and sentenced three people to life-term of imprisonment after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.Additional Public Prosecutors (APP) of the court Hasne Imam Noyon and Mostafizur Rahman Tutul fought for the case on behalf of the state while Advocate Abdus Samad on the side of the convicts.JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Sunday has sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for torturing his wife over dowry.Joypurhat Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Abdul Muktadir handed down the verdict in absence of the convict in the afternoon.The condemned convict is Abdus Salam, a resident of Dhamoirhat Upazila in Naogaon District.The court also fined him Tk 50,000.Special PP of the tribunal Advocate Firoza Chowdhury confirmed the matter.According to the case statement, the convict got married with Sabina in 1999. He started to torture his wife for dowry since their marriage.On June 8 in 2013, Abdus Salam beat his wife and broke her leg before sent the latter to her father's house in Joypurhat Town.The convict then went to his father-in-law's house in the evening and demanded Tk 70,000 dowry. He stabbed his wife with a knife when she denied giving him the money.On February 4 in 2014, the victim lodged a case against her husband with the tribunal.The convict went into hiding soon after filing of the case.After the testimony of four witnesses in the case, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday afternoon.NARAYANGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment in case filed for killing his elder brother in 2001.Narayanganj District and Sessions first Judge Umme Sarabon Tohura handed down the verdict in absence of the convict.The condemned convict is Amir Hamza, a resident of Manzil Khola Village.The court also fined him Tk one lakh, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.According to the prosecution, the convict killed his elder brother Zainal Abedin after hitting with a sharp weapon on January 23 in 2001.A case was filed with the PS concerned in this regard.Later on, the judge pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.Narayanganj Court PP Asaduzzaman confirmed the matter.NATORE: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a woman to life-term in jail in a drug case filed in 2022.Natore District and Sessions Judge Md Sharif Uddin handed down the verdict.The condemned convict is Sohagi Begum, 52, a resident of Madarpur Village under Godagari Upazila in Rajshahi.The court also fined her Tk 20,000, and in default, she has to suffer six more months in jail.According to the prosecution, on February 7 in 2022, a team of Natore Department of Narcotics Control led by its Inspector SM Eltas Uddin arrested Sohagi Begum along with 30 grams of heroin from a leguna in Narayonpara area under Sadar Upazila.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Natore Sadar PS in this connection.Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court.Following this, the court pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.