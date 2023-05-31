36 govt pry schools run without head teachers in Barishal







According to school sources, these schools are being run by acting head teachers. Besides, there are 62 assistant teacher posts in 126 schools.



The school without head teachers are: Pachwim Bisharkandi, Maddya Purba Bisharkandi, Maddya Bisharkandi, Uttar Bisharkandi Battala, Dakkhin Bisharkandi, Kolavita, Dakkhin Pachim Umarerparh, Boldia Iluhar, Dakkhin Iluhar, Maluhar, Maddya Maluhar, Maluhar Balibari Adarsha, Pachwim Maluhar, Boro Korfakor, Nolshi, Talaprasad, Purba Sayedkathi, Pachwim Sayedkathi, Bawalia, Chakhar, Saliabakpur A Rob, Khodaboksa, Dakkhin Baishari, Natuarparh, Kacua Raripara, Pachwim Baishari, Gangamoni, Tetla Madhurvita, Uttar Tetla, Udaykathi Union Progati, Trimukhi Kadambari Mandalpara, Didihar Sher-e-Bangla, Maddhya Sayedkathi-1, Uttar Sayedkathi, and Purba Udaykathi Mohammadia government primary schools.

According to Upazila Primary Education Office sources, there is provision for filling heads teacher posts through promotion by 65 per cent while 35 per cent directly. The appointment of assistant head teachers has been suspended. That is why the head posts are not filled up.



Kolavita Government Primary School has been running with head teacher for the last 13 years. There are three assistant teachers against total seven posts. Of them, Assistant Teacher Sharmin Parvin has been given the charge of current duty. That is why she has to remain busy with official work. She has to go to Banaripara Upazila crossing the Sandha River and travelling 20 kilometre. She has to attend training and cluster meeting, so she can't take classes.



President of Upazila Education Committee, Upazila Awami League and Upazila Chairman Golam Farooq said, all complexities including promotion and recruiting are in dire need for solution in order to ensure smooth academic activities at the primary level to strengthen learning skills of children.



General Secretary of Barishal District and Banaripara Upazila Teacher Association Jahid Hossain said, the teacher crisis needs to be solved for ensuring quality education.



Banaripara Upazila Education Officer Rafiqul Islam Talukdar said, due to a long gap of promotion and recruiting, the head teacher post vacancy has been created. Not only academic but also official activities including stipend money and official information communication are also hampered. It has been urgent to appoint head teachers, removing all lawsuit-related complications.



