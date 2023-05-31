Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 May, 2023, 7:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

36 govt pry schools run without head teachers in Barishal

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, May 29: A total of 36 government primary schools in Banaripara Upazila of the district are running without head teachers.

According to school sources, these schools are being run by acting head teachers. Besides, there are 62 assistant teacher posts in 126 schools.

The school without head teachers are: Pachwim Bisharkandi, Maddya Purba Bisharkandi, Maddya Bisharkandi, Uttar Bisharkandi Battala, Dakkhin Bisharkandi, Kolavita, Dakkhin Pachim Umarerparh, Boldia Iluhar, Dakkhin Iluhar, Maluhar, Maddya Maluhar, Maluhar Balibari Adarsha, Pachwim Maluhar, Boro Korfakor, Nolshi, Talaprasad, Purba Sayedkathi, Pachwim Sayedkathi, Bawalia, Chakhar, Saliabakpur A Rob, Khodaboksa, Dakkhin Baishari, Natuarparh, Kacua Raripara, Pachwim Baishari, Gangamoni, Tetla Madhurvita, Uttar Tetla, Udaykathi Union Progati, Trimukhi Kadambari Mandalpara, Didihar Sher-e-Bangla, Maddhya Sayedkathi-1, Uttar Sayedkathi, and Purba Udaykathi Mohammadia government primary schools.

According to Upazila Primary Education Office sources, there is provision for filling heads teacher posts through promotion by 65 per cent while 35 per cent directly. The appointment of assistant head teachers has been suspended. That is why the head posts are not filled up.

Kolavita Government Primary School has been running with head teacher for the last 13 years. There are three assistant teachers against total seven posts. Of them, Assistant Teacher Sharmin Parvin has been given the charge of current duty. That is why she has to remain busy with official work. She has to go to Banaripara Upazila crossing the Sandha River and travelling 20 kilometre.  She has to attend training and cluster meeting, so she can't take classes.  

President of Upazila Education Committee, Upazila Awami League and Upazila Chairman Golam Farooq said, all complexities including promotion and recruiting are in dire need for solution in order to ensure smooth academic activities at the primary level to strengthen learning skills of children.

General Secretary of Barishal District and Banaripara Upazila Teacher Association Jahid Hossain said, the teacher crisis needs to be solved for ensuring quality education.

Banaripara Upazila Education Officer Rafiqul Islam Talukdar said, due to a long gap of promotion and recruiting, the head teacher post vacancy has been created. Not only academic but also official activities including stipend money and official information communication are also hampered. It has been urgent to appoint head teachers, removing all lawsuit-related complications.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 youths nabbed on crutch card fraud in Pabna
Five people electrocuted in five districts
Seven men arrested in rape cases
Cop crushed under train at Tongi
100 families at Patiya suffer for blocked canal mouth
Fake doctor fined in Gaibandha
Two lakh mt rice to be procured in Khulna
4 children drown in two dists


Latest News
10 people killed in clash with Mexico police
PM seeks larger Swedish investment in ICT, economic zones
Tk 337.60 crore budget for FY2023-24 approved for placing in Parliament
Moody's downgrades Bangladesh's sovereign credit rating one notch
BGMEA, Cotton USA to collaborate on increasing mutual trade
Tarique-Zubaida graft case: Tussle between lawyers disrupts proceedings
Seven drown in five districts
Rise in remittance inflow irritates BNP: Quader
Nothing to be worried about new US visa policy: Peter Haas
US visa policy to be helpful for acceptable election: GM Quader
Most Read News
BNP leader Tuku's jail term in graft case upheld
Misappropriation of Tk 25cr: Dr Yunus, 12 others sued
New US visa policy for BD may dent democracy and humanity
HC upholds jail terms of Aman, wife in graft case
National budget of Tk 7.61 lakh crore on Thursday
Nine shops gutted in Gopalganj fire
Mother-daughter killed in sleep as pickup van ploughs through house
Covid: 159 more cases, highest daily count in 7 months
Rajshahi BNP leader Chand remanded again
Tk 761,785 crore budget to be placed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft