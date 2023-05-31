Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 May, 2023, 7:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

New truce, new battles in Sudan as civilians remain trapped

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

KHARTOUM, May 30: Fighting flared again in Sudan on Tuesday despite the latest ceasefire pledges of the two warring generals that are meant to allow desperately needed aid to reach besieged civilians.

Both the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces formally agreed late on Monday to extend by five days a US and Saudi-brokered humanitarian truce that was frequently violated over the past week.

Since the extension was announced, more fighting was reported by residents, including "clashes with various kinds of weapons in southern Khartoum" and fighting in Nyala in the state of South Darfur.

The army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, paramilitary RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, again accused each other of violating the truce and claimed to only be responding to enemy aggression.

The war has killed at least 1,800 people, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project. More than a million have been displaced and nearly 350,000 have fled to other countries, the UN says.

Residents have been hiding from street combat and roaming looters in the capital city of more than five million, nearly 700,000 of whom have fled, according to the United Nations.

Since the fighting broke out on April 15, both generals have committed to a series of truces. Although some Sudanese have used relative lulls in the fighting to escape, aid has only been allowed to trickle in.

The United Nations warned on Monday that Sudan has become one of the highest alert areas for food insecurity, requiring "urgent" action from the international community.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New truce, new battles in Sudan as civilians remain trapped
Mamata seeks Centre's permission to visit violence-hit Manipur
Imran Khan gets bail on new charge of abetting violence: Lawyer
Elon Musk meets Chinese FM in Beijing
War between NATO, Russia possible, Czech General Staff Head
World leaders congratulate Turkey's victorious Erdogan
India's northeast remains on edge after ethnic clashes as home minister plans visit
Russia fires missiles on Kyiv in rare daytime attack


Latest News
10 people killed in clash with Mexico police
PM seeks larger Swedish investment in ICT, economic zones
Tk 337.60 crore budget for FY2023-24 approved for placing in Parliament
Moody's downgrades Bangladesh's sovereign credit rating one notch
BGMEA, Cotton USA to collaborate on increasing mutual trade
Tarique-Zubaida graft case: Tussle between lawyers disrupts proceedings
Seven drown in five districts
Rise in remittance inflow irritates BNP: Quader
Nothing to be worried about new US visa policy: Peter Haas
US visa policy to be helpful for acceptable election: GM Quader
Most Read News
BNP leader Tuku's jail term in graft case upheld
Misappropriation of Tk 25cr: Dr Yunus, 12 others sued
New US visa policy for BD may dent democracy and humanity
HC upholds jail terms of Aman, wife in graft case
National budget of Tk 7.61 lakh crore on Thursday
Nine shops gutted in Gopalganj fire
Mother-daughter killed in sleep as pickup van ploughs through house
Covid: 159 more cases, highest daily count in 7 months
Rajshahi BNP leader Chand remanded again
Tk 761,785 crore budget to be placed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft