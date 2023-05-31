Video
Wednesday, 31 May, 2023
Mamata seeks Centre's permission to visit violence-hit Manipur

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

KOLKATA, May 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she has written to the Centre, seeking permission to visit the strife-torn state of Manipur.

According to officials, the TMC supremo has been closely monitoring incidents in the northeastern state.

Questioning the "delay" by central leaders in reaching out to Manipur, she also said the "country wants to know the real picture in Manipur".

"I want to be with the people of Manipur ... I have no intention to breach any protocol but wish to be with the peace-loving people of the state," Mamata Banerjee told reporters at Nabanna, the West Bengal secretariat, adding that she had sent the letter to the central government on Monday.    �PTI



