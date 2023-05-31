Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 May, 2023, 7:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Elon Musk meets Chinese FM in Beijing

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

BEIJING, May 30: Elon Musk met Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing on Tuesday, the ministry said, as the Tesla CEO embarks on his first trip to China in more than three years.

China is the world's biggest electric vehicle market and Tesla announced in April it would build a second massive factory in Shanghai.

Qin told Musk China was "committed to creating a better market-oriented, rule-of-law-based and internationalised business environment" for foreign enterprises, his ministry said on its website.

Musk said in response "Tesla opposes 'decoupling and breaking chains', and is willing to continue to expand its business in China", according to the ministry's readout.

Musk's ties to China have raised eyebrows in Washington, with US President Joe Biden saying in November the executive's links to foreign countries were "worthy" of scrutiny.

On Tuesday, Qin and Musk discussed relations between China and the United States, according to Beijing, with the Chinese foreign minister saying the two countries should "apply the brakes in a timely manner to avoid dangerous driving".

The battery factory announced in April will be Tesla's second plant in Shanghai after Gigafactory, which broke ground in 2019.

The new factory, which will have an initial capacity of 10,000 Megapack units per year, is expected to "start production in the second quarter of 2024", according to state news agency Xinhua.

Tesla has recently hit its stride after years of losses, scoring an impressive string of earnings records as it has added factories and ramped up production.

It has also acted as a major catalyst for a revolution in transportation, with much of the industry's innovation efforts moving away from the internal combustion engine towards electric vehicles.

Even with that success, Musk has fallen short of some of his outsized goals.

Tesla reported a drop in first-quarter earnings this year, with the company undertaking a series of price cuts in the face of competition from other automakers.

Tesla's lowest-priced vehicle, the Model 3, begins at more than $40,000 in the United States -- too pricey for many consumers even though the vehicle had been pitched at the mass market.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New truce, new battles in Sudan as civilians remain trapped
Mamata seeks Centre's permission to visit violence-hit Manipur
Imran Khan gets bail on new charge of abetting violence: Lawyer
Elon Musk meets Chinese FM in Beijing
War between NATO, Russia possible, Czech General Staff Head
World leaders congratulate Turkey's victorious Erdogan
India's northeast remains on edge after ethnic clashes as home minister plans visit
Russia fires missiles on Kyiv in rare daytime attack


Latest News
10 people killed in clash with Mexico police
PM seeks larger Swedish investment in ICT, economic zones
Tk 337.60 crore budget for FY2023-24 approved for placing in Parliament
Moody's downgrades Bangladesh's sovereign credit rating one notch
BGMEA, Cotton USA to collaborate on increasing mutual trade
Tarique-Zubaida graft case: Tussle between lawyers disrupts proceedings
Seven drown in five districts
Rise in remittance inflow irritates BNP: Quader
Nothing to be worried about new US visa policy: Peter Haas
US visa policy to be helpful for acceptable election: GM Quader
Most Read News
BNP leader Tuku's jail term in graft case upheld
Misappropriation of Tk 25cr: Dr Yunus, 12 others sued
New US visa policy for BD may dent democracy and humanity
HC upholds jail terms of Aman, wife in graft case
National budget of Tk 7.61 lakh crore on Thursday
Nine shops gutted in Gopalganj fire
Mother-daughter killed in sleep as pickup van ploughs through house
Covid: 159 more cases, highest daily count in 7 months
Rajshahi BNP leader Chand remanded again
Tk 761,785 crore budget to be placed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft