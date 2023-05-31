Video
War between NATO, Russia possible, Czech General Staff Head

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

PRAGUE, May 30: War between NATO and Russia is the worst of all possible worlds, but it is not impossible, says General Karel Rehka, Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces.

"We view war between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance as the worst-case scenario, but it is not impossible. [It is] possible," Rehka said at a conference in the Czech parliament Monday, according to the novinky.cz website.

According to Rehka, the Czech Armed Forces are trying to prepare for a potential violent conflict with a highly technologically developed adversary - Russia - because "Russia is currently on a course towards a conflict with the [North Atlantic] Alliance."

The republic's obligations before NATO would require it to actively participate in a standoff with a potential enemy, the General said.

He said that given the situation in Ukraine, the country's national security needed to be reinforced, paying special attention to promptly overcoming reliance on Russian energy supplies.

He also warned the conference's participants about the threat of becoming too dependent on China in the area of telecommunications.    �TASS


