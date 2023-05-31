Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 May, 2023, 7:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Andreeva, 16, says Murray 'maybe' helped her French Open breakthrough

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

PARIS, MAY 30: Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva said on Tuesday that a good luck message from Andy Murray "maybe" helped her win on her French Open debut.

The 16-year-old made headlines with a run to the fourth round at the Madrid Open last month and came through qualifying at Roland Garros to make her Grand Slam tournament debut, beating Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 6-1 in the first round.

Andreeva also attracted attention in Madrid for comments about Murray being "beautiful" in real life, with the former men's world number one remarking about "how good she's going to be when she gets her eyes fixed".

Murray is sitting out Roland Garros to prepare for the grass-court season, but he did wish Andreeva the best for her campaign.
"After he won a Challenger, I texted him. I said, 'Congratulations'," said Andreeva.

"He actually answered me, so I was really happy about it. He said, 'Thank you, and good luck in Roland Garros'. Maybe that's why I'm playing that good now."

She continued her rapid rise since losing in the Roland Garros girls' singles quarter-finals 12 months ago with an impressive dismantling of experienced American Riske-Amritraj.

"Last year I was here as a junior, and I think I couldn't even imagine that I can be playing women's tournament here and being in a major, passing qualification," said Andreeva.

"What can I say? Of course, I'm pretty excited about it. I am just doing what I feel is right to do on the court."

Andreeva is set to rise further from her current ranking of 143 and will face Frenchwoman Diane Parry for a place in the last 32.

Her older sister Erika, 18, is also in the draw as a lucky loser and faces American Emma Navarro in her opening match later Tuesday.

"Maybe I will watch my sister if she will not play too late," added Mirra Andreeva. "But, of course, I will support her... I'm really nervous when she plays."

Andreeva, who only turned 16 during the Madrid Open, is still juggling her burgeoning tennis career with school lessons which she takes online.

"I'm doing honestly pretty good (in school)," she said. "I will not lie, but chemistry is so bad. Chemistry for me, I don't understand anything.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juventus fined, avoid points deduction in false accounting trial
Andreeva, 16, says Murray 'maybe' helped her French Open breakthrough
Guests toward another big first innings total
Mohammedan beat Abahani to win title after 14 years
Herath believes in variation and tactic mantra for spinners
Bangladesh name strong women's team for Emerging Asia Cup
Swiatek starts French Open bid as Djokovic defiant in Kosovo row
Mourinho targets 6th European title as Sevilla seek to stay perfect


Latest News
10 people killed in clash with Mexico police
PM seeks larger Swedish investment in ICT, economic zones
Tk 337.60 crore budget for FY2023-24 approved for placing in Parliament
Moody's downgrades Bangladesh's sovereign credit rating one notch
BGMEA, Cotton USA to collaborate on increasing mutual trade
Tarique-Zubaida graft case: Tussle between lawyers disrupts proceedings
Seven drown in five districts
Rise in remittance inflow irritates BNP: Quader
Nothing to be worried about new US visa policy: Peter Haas
US visa policy to be helpful for acceptable election: GM Quader
Most Read News
BNP leader Tuku's jail term in graft case upheld
Misappropriation of Tk 25cr: Dr Yunus, 12 others sued
New US visa policy for BD may dent democracy and humanity
HC upholds jail terms of Aman, wife in graft case
National budget of Tk 7.61 lakh crore on Thursday
Nine shops gutted in Gopalganj fire
Mother-daughter killed in sleep as pickup van ploughs through house
Covid: 159 more cases, highest daily count in 7 months
Rajshahi BNP leader Chand remanded again
Tk 761,785 crore budget to be placed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft