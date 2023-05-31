Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 May, 2023, 7:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

West Indies A tour of Bangladesh 2023

Guests toward another big first innings total

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Sports Reporter

Guests toward another big first innings total

Guests toward another big first innings total

Visiting West Indies-A team posted an enormous figure of 320 runs on the board in day 1 of the 3rd and the last of three-match unofficial Test series against hosts Bangladesh-A. Tourists lost six batters to reach that height.

Winning the toss and Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, West Indians preferred to bat first but lost the opener Kirk McKenzie yet before adding anything on board and Zachary McCaskie followed McKenzie just after opening the account. The Caribbeans therefore, had been in serious trouble losing two wickets to post one runs only. But 82-run 3rd wicket's partnership between Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze brought them back and laid the foundation of Caribbean skyscraper. Chanderpaul got out on 83 while Athanaze on 59.

Couple of more fifties from Skipper Joshua Da Silva (82) and Raymon Reifer (not out 56) steadied West Indian dominance. Tevin Imlach was dismissed on 10 while Kevin Sinclair was batting on 22 when the game of the day called off.

Bangladesh left arm orthodox Nasum Ahmed hauled three wickets for 92 runs while Musfik Hasan notched two for 50. Shoriful Islam picked the rest for 58 runs.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juventus fined, avoid points deduction in false accounting trial
Andreeva, 16, says Murray 'maybe' helped her French Open breakthrough
Guests toward another big first innings total
Mohammedan beat Abahani to win title after 14 years
Herath believes in variation and tactic mantra for spinners
Bangladesh name strong women's team for Emerging Asia Cup
Swiatek starts French Open bid as Djokovic defiant in Kosovo row
Mourinho targets 6th European title as Sevilla seek to stay perfect


Latest News
10 people killed in clash with Mexico police
PM seeks larger Swedish investment in ICT, economic zones
Tk 337.60 crore budget for FY2023-24 approved for placing in Parliament
Moody's downgrades Bangladesh's sovereign credit rating one notch
BGMEA, Cotton USA to collaborate on increasing mutual trade
Tarique-Zubaida graft case: Tussle between lawyers disrupts proceedings
Seven drown in five districts
Rise in remittance inflow irritates BNP: Quader
Nothing to be worried about new US visa policy: Peter Haas
US visa policy to be helpful for acceptable election: GM Quader
Most Read News
BNP leader Tuku's jail term in graft case upheld
Misappropriation of Tk 25cr: Dr Yunus, 12 others sued
New US visa policy for BD may dent democracy and humanity
HC upholds jail terms of Aman, wife in graft case
National budget of Tk 7.61 lakh crore on Thursday
Nine shops gutted in Gopalganj fire
Mother-daughter killed in sleep as pickup van ploughs through house
Covid: 159 more cases, highest daily count in 7 months
Rajshahi BNP leader Chand remanded again
Tk 761,785 crore budget to be placed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft