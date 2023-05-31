

Guests toward another big first innings total



Winning the toss and Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, West Indians preferred to bat first but lost the opener Kirk McKenzie yet before adding anything on board and Zachary McCaskie followed McKenzie just after opening the account. The Caribbeans therefore, had been in serious trouble losing two wickets to post one runs only. But 82-run 3rd wicket's partnership between Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze brought them back and laid the foundation of Caribbean skyscraper. Chanderpaul got out on 83 while Athanaze on 59.



Couple of more fifties from Skipper Joshua Da Silva (82) and Raymon Reifer (not out 56) steadied West Indian dominance. Tevin Imlach was dismissed on 10 while Kevin Sinclair was batting on 22 when the game of the day called off.

Bangladesh left arm orthodox Nasum Ahmed hauled three wickets for 92 runs while Musfik Hasan notched two for 50. Shoriful Islam picked the rest for 58 runs.



