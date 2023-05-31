Video
Home Sports

Federation Cup football

Mohammedan beat Abahani to win title after 14 years

Eight-goal match decided in a tiebreaker

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Sports Reporter

That's what a football tournament is expected to be. Beating arch-rival Abahani by 4(4)-4(2), Mohammedan Sporting Club clinched the trophy of the Federation Cup football after 14 years as the eight-goal match was decided in a tiebreaker at Cumilla district stadium on Tuesday.

The clash of the arch-enemies drew hundreds and thousands of football fans from Cumilla, Dhaka and other cities towards the district venue on the day.

Abahani, the traditional sky-blue outfits, and Mohammedan, the black and white outfits, are famous for their rivalries in Dhaka-based football. The football fans enjoyed a marvellous show of football skills, tactics, and stamina on the day.

The exciting match saw a 3-3 draw in the regular time. Afterwards, it saw a 4-4 tie after the extra time. Then, the 4-4 match went for a tiebreaker where the black and white jerseys won the match by 4-2 and got the taste of the Federation Cup title after 14 years.

It was like the moment was eagerly waiting for Mohammedan to win the trophy after so many years. Mohammedan SC which had continuously failed to play the final all these years now played the final and not only that, the black and white boys clinched the trophy as well. What could be better for them than beating their arch-enemy Abahani in the final match?
With the match on the day, the excitement of the 80s and 90s local football had returned among the people. The fans came to the venue to watch the match bearing flags, festoons and tags.  

About 14 years ago, Mohammedan won a Fed Cup final beating the same Abahani in a tiebreaker after the match saw a 4-4 tie in the 120th minute. A similar moment resurfaced in the final of Tuesday in Cumilla as the match was tied in 4-4 after 120 minutes. Mohammedan won the title by defeating Abahani in a tiebreaker just like that day.

In the award programme, Mohammedan SC received the Champions trophy, Dhaka Abahani the Runners-up trophy, and Bashundhara Kings received the Fair Play trophy. Souleymane Diabate of Mohammad won the Man of the Final trophy, the Best Player of the Tournament trophy, and the Highest Scorer (eight goals) trophy.



