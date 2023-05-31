Video
Herath believes in variation and tactic mantra for spinners

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Herath believes in variation and tactic mantra for spinners

Herath believes in variation and tactic mantra for spinners

Bangladesh players started practicing ahead of home series against Afghanistan. Spin bowling coach Rangana Herath started working with the Tigers, who has been working specially on variation and tactics not only for the forthcoming series but for the World Cup as well.

"I always think that when the condition is tough for the spinners, there will be challenge," Herath told journalists on Tuesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. "That's why we are going to be prepared before we go to the World Cup. This is part of the preparation. We worked on variation and tactic".

"If you don't get assistance from the pitch, this is the thing we need to apply. There are many variations like creating some angles, bowling over the wicket, round the wicket, pace variation. If you name it like cross seam, carrom ball. We are working on them. We need to do these things very often," he added.

Bangladesh have been struggling to find out a proper legspinner. They worked with few players after Alok Kapali, like Jubayer Likhon, Rishad Hossain and Aminul Biplab but none of them were up to the mark. Absence of a leggy must be a hinder for Herath's 'variation' theory. "Rishad played the last game against Ireland. There's another wrist spinner and Biplob is there.

 Those are the resources we have at the moment. We are trying to find best out of them. They will get more confidence with opportunities," Herath hinted about possible remedy.

The Lankan maestro however, give more emphasize on part-timers contributions. In this regard he said, "If the batters can bowl a few overs, like Shanto, it gives you more options for the bowling side. When you have more options, you have the right combination. I always like to see Hridoy, Shanto get involved with
bowling."


