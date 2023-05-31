Video
Bangladesh name strong women's team for Emerging Asia Cup

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a strong team for the Women's Emerging Asia Cup to be held in Hong Kong.

A total of eight team will participate in the tournament which will run from June 10-22. India, Pakistan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Malaysia are the seven other teams apart from Bangladesh.

Bangladesh are drawn in Group B along with Sri Lanka, the UAE and Malaysia.
Lata Mondol was named as the Captain of Bangladesh team while Sobhana Mostary will act as his deputy.

Bangladesh will leave the country on June 10 to take part in the event. They will play their first match against Malaysia on June 12, against Sri Lanka on June 13 and against the UAE on June 16.

Squad:
Lata Mondol (Captain), Sobhana Mostary (Vice Captain), Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Mst Fariha Islam Trisna, Mst Shanjida Akther Maghla, Disha Biswas, Rabeya, Shorna Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter and Shathi Rani.    �BSS


