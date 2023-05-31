Video
Book on PM and her smart BD vision authored by DSE Chair unveiled

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Business Correspondent

Book on PM and her smart BD vision authored by DSE Chair unveiled

Book on PM and her smart BD vision authored by DSE Chair unveiled

The unveiling ceremony of the book titled "Swopner Smart Bangladesh O Pradhan Mantri Sheikh Hasina" (Dreams of Smart Bangladesh and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina) authored by Professor Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Hassan Babu, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology at Dhaka University, and Chairman of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), was held at the TSC Auditorium of Dhaka University on Tuesday.

Presided over by Professor Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Hassan Babu, the event was attended by Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud as the chief guest Notable guests at the event included former Chief Secretary Dr. Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) of Dhaka University Professor A. S. M. Kamal, Vice-Chancellor of Barishal University Dr. Sadekul Arefin, and President of the National Press Club Farida Yasmin. The event was moderated by Chhanda Moni.

During the event, Professor Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Hassan Babu mentioned that through this book, he has presented his vision for Smart Bangladesh, which Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is considering for the 2024 election.

He emphasized the need to implement these ideas to advance the country's development and highlighted the importance of studying the development models of advanced countries. Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Hassan Babu believes that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is progressing rapidly in various sectors such as education, health, agriculture, and information technology.

He envisions a future Smart Bangladesh built on the foundation of extensive development in science, technology, and artificial intelligence. He expressed confidence that Bangladesh will move forward with more courage and self-confidence on the path of building a Smart Bangladesh.

The book launch ceremony aimed to provide insights into the concept of a Smart Bangladesh and the role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in realizing the vision of Digital Bangladesh. It emphasized the importance of strong leadership qualities in making Smart Bangladesh a reality by 2041, as a progressive, technologically advanced, knowledge-based, and innovative nation.




