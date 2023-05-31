

RNPP Unit 1 getting ready for fuel loading: Rosatom



"The core barrel is one of the main elements of the reactor internals. Inside the barrel, there are a baffle and fuel assemblies that participate in the nuclear reaction. The core barrel bottom part is perforated for circulation of the coolant (double degree of demineralized water) for cooling the fuel elements cladding.



"The core barrel is designed to separate the inlet and outlet coolant flows, protect the reactor pressure vessel from neutron and gamma radiation and accommodate the core elements in it," a Rosatom release said.

Rooppur NPP equipped with two VVER-1200 reactors of a total 2400 MW capacity is being constructed under the Russian design. These generation III+ reactors fully comply with all the international safety requirements.



The Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation of Russia is the general designer.



However, the barrel is made of stainless austenitic class steel, it is an integral part of the nuclear power reactor. The weight of the barrel is 73.74 tonnes, its length is 10869 mm (35.66 feet), and its diameter is 3610 mm (11.84 feet), it said.

Rosatom, the main contractor of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) said on Wednesday that the unit 1 of RNPP is getting ready for fuel loading as the "Core Barrel" has been installed there."The core barrel is one of the main elements of the reactor internals. Inside the barrel, there are a baffle and fuel assemblies that participate in the nuclear reaction. The core barrel bottom part is perforated for circulation of the coolant (double degree of demineralized water) for cooling the fuel elements cladding."The core barrel is designed to separate the inlet and outlet coolant flows, protect the reactor pressure vessel from neutron and gamma radiation and accommodate the core elements in it," a Rosatom release said.Rooppur NPP equipped with two VVER-1200 reactors of a total 2400 MW capacity is being constructed under the Russian design. These generation III+ reactors fully comply with all the international safety requirements.The Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation of Russia is the general designer.However, the barrel is made of stainless austenitic class steel, it is an integral part of the nuclear power reactor. The weight of the barrel is 73.74 tonnes, its length is 10869 mm (35.66 feet), and its diameter is 3610 mm (11.84 feet), it said.