Wednesday, 31 May, 2023, 7:41 AM
Home Business

Co-op in science, technology between BD, India underscored

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Business Correspondent

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Tuesday underscored the importance of cooperation in science and technology between Bangladesh and India.

The cooperation in science and technology can be a key catalyst in achieving larger national goals and finding solutions to common developmental challenges in both the countries, he said.

Pranay Verma peaking at a symposium said there was great value and necessity for India and Bangladesh to promote closer engagement in science and technology to join the ranks of developed economies of the world.

The high commissioner said that their collaboration can also bring unique perspectives as developing countries into scientific research and innovation, creating solutions that address "our societal challenges and generating ideas that meet their developmental aspirations."

He urged greater participation of younger scientists from both countries in their S&T collaboration.

As part of the long-standing cooperation between Bangladesh and India in the field of Science & Technology, the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) hosted a joint scientific symposium in partnership with India's Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Dhaka.

The subject of the symposium was "Advanced Functional and Smart Materials for Sustainable Development".

UNB adds: Verma was invited to address the symposium as the guest of honour. Science & Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman spoke as the chief guest.

With a view to enhance inter-disciplinary cooperation between scientists as well as institutes and laboratories of India and Bangladesh, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between CSIR India and BSCIR Bangladesh during the state visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India in September 2022.

The two-day long joint symposium is being organised with the participation of scientists from India and Bangladesh in pursuance of that MOU.

A lesser-known area in the multifaceted relationship shared between India and Bangladesh, scientific and technological cooperation is an important pillar which encompasses promoting exchange of information, joint projects, utilisation of respective major scientific facilities, twinning arrangements towards capacity development, in addition to advancing technology transfer and commercialisation.

Joint research, as the one envisaged in this symposium, is being conducted in diverse areas of common interest, including biological sciences, food science and technology, metallurgy, nanotechnology, leather product technologies, metrology, polymer sciences and drug discovery, among others.



