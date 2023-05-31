RADP implantation stands at only 50pc in 10 months of FY'23







In order to achieve 100 per cent implementation the authorityies have to spend some Tk 119,064 crore in the next two months, which is impossible, according to sources Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Planning Ministry.



The original ADP size of the current fiscal year was Tk 236,793 crore, but later it was cut doen to Tk 17,190 crore, as a result the size of revised ADP stood at Tk 219,603 crore.

In the entire last fiscal year 2021-22 (July-June) the ministries and divisions spent Tk 203,783 crore. As a result, Tk 15,821 crore could not be spent. Earlier, the size of RADP for the fiscal year 2020-21 was Tk 209,272 crore. Out of this, Tk 171,836 crore are spent. Tk 37,436 crore remained unspent. Apart from this, the allocation of RADP in the fiscal year 2019-20 was Tk 201,199 crore. Tk 161,741 crore was spent and Tk 39,458 crore remained unspent. However, the rate of implementation was 54.57 per cent during the same period of last fiscal year.



Meanwhile, the implementation rate of RADP in nine ministries, divisions and organizations in the last 10 months is below 30 per cent. Besides, the implementation of 29 ministries and divisions is below 50 per cent. At the same time, the RADP implementation rate was 49.09 per cent in 2020-21 fiscal year, 49.13 per cent in 2019-20 fiscal year and 54.94 per cent in 2018-19 fiscal year.



Sources said that due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, high inflation and a shortage of dollar, the Bangladesh government is cautious in implementing the project. As a result of which overall utilization of public funds has decreased.



For the past 3 year, the government has suspended implementation of low-priority projects to free up funds for more productive sector.



Executive Director of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh Ahsan H Mansur said that there is a link between the government's financial problems and the slow pace of implementation.



The government usually spends about 80 per cent of the total ADP budget and more than 90 per cent of the revised budget every year.



Professor Mustafizur Rahman, former Executive Director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) told the Daily Observer: "At the beginning of a fiscal year, ministries and divisions show the least interest in ADP execution. But at the end of the year they spend the budget quickly, which badly affects project quality. "



He said the overall economy has been affected in the current fiscal year. As a result, the ADP implementation rate decreased due to the outbreak of coronavirus.



Many project manager are complaining about the low rate of ADP implementation and not getting the allocation as per demand. The allocation is not matching the needs of the projects.



According to the Planning Commission officials, the money is distributed to the ministries according to the size of the ADP.

Ministries allocate according to their project needs. It can be seen that the demand for the projects allocated to the ministries is several times higher than that. That is why the projects are not getting allocation as per demand.

