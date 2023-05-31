

UCB starts month long training under SEIP Project in Dinajpur



This capacity building program has been arranged for ensuring inclusive growth of new SMEs with vast employment creation and economic development in the country. UCB will extend credit facility to eligible newly trained entrepreneurs for their business development. United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC has inaugurated the second batch of a month long intensive training programme for new entrepreneurs of SME Segment in Dinajpur under Entrepreneurship Development Program of SEIP Project with the support of Bangladesh Bank (BB), says a press release.Md. Nazrul Islam, Additional Director, BB and Syed Faridul Islam, Additional Managing Director and CRO, UCB jointly inaugurated the programme. Mohammad Jahid Iqbal, Joint Director, SMESPD, BB, Md Mohsinur Rahman, Senior Vice President & Head of SME, UCB, Md. Mamun Rashid, Head of Dinajpur Branch, UCB and other senior officials of both organizations were also present.This capacity building program has been arranged for ensuring inclusive growth of new SMEs with vast employment creation and economic development in the country. UCB will extend credit facility to eligible newly trained entrepreneurs for their business development.