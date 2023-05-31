

BGMEA donates ambulance to Manabik Shahajya Sangstha



BGMEA President Faruque Hassan handed over the key of the ambulance to President of MSS Feroz M. Hassan at a program held at BGMEA Complex at Uttara in Dhaka on Sunday, said a press release.



BGMEA Director Neela Hosna Ara and adviser of MSS Tarikul Ghani were also present on the occasion.

BGMEA President said ensuring healthy lives and wellbeing is essential for sustainable development.



"As a socially responsible organization, BGMEA is committed to contributing to the wellbeing of disadvantaged people. The association has already taken many initiatives to assist people who are in need and will continue its endeavours in the coming days," he said.



Faruque also urged affluent sections of society to come forward to help poor people so that no one is left behind.

