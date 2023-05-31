Video
Wednesday, 31 May, 2023
Home Business

BGMEA donates ambulance to Manabik Shahajya Sangstha

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Desk

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has donated an ambulance to Manabik Shahajya Sangstha (MSS) to support emergency health services to people including underprivileged people in society.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan handed over the key of the ambulance to President of MSS Feroz M. Hassan at a program held at BGMEA Complex at Uttara in Dhaka on Sunday, said a press release.

BGMEA Director Neela Hosna Ara and adviser of MSS Tarikul Ghani were also present on the occasion.

BGMEA President said ensuring healthy lives and wellbeing is essential for sustainable development.

"As a socially responsible organization, BGMEA is committed to contributing to the wellbeing of disadvantaged people. The association has already taken many initiatives to assist people who are in need and will continue its endeavours in the coming days," he said.

Faruque also urged affluent sections of society to come forward to help poor people so that no one is left behind.


