Prime Bank Investment and Al-Madina Pharmaceuticals Limited Celebrates Debut Trading and Ring-The-Bell Ceremony at DSE TowerAl-Madina Pharmaceuticals Limited, a leading pharmaceutical company, marked a significant milestone on Monday with its Debut Trading and Ring-The-Bell ceremony at the DSE Tower.Prime Bank Investment Limited acted as the proud Issue Manager for the Qualified Investor Offer (QIO), says a press release.Mr. Syed M Omar Tayub Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Khandoker Raihan Ali FCA, COO of Prime Bank Investment Ltd., Mr. Billal Hossain, Chairman, Mr. Md. Zakir Hossain Patwary, Managing Director of Al-Madina Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mr. M. Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, FCA, FCMA Managing Director (Acting) and Mr. Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammed, Chief Regulatory Officer of DSE, were present at the event.