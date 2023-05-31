

LafargeHolcim wins SDG Brand Champion Award



The awards ceremony initiated by Sustainability Brand Forum was held at a city hotel recently. Company's sustainable waste management through Geocycle was the winner and the initiative of sustainable community development was awarded as honorable mention in its respective categories, says a press release.



Kaushik Mukherjee, Head of Geocycle and Thuhidul Islam, Senior Manager, Communications received the winner and honorable mention awards respectively.

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) has won the SDG Brand Champion Awards 2023 in two categories 'Affordable and Clean Energy' and 'Sustainable Community Development'.The awards ceremony initiated by Sustainability Brand Forum was held at a city hotel recently. Company's sustainable waste management through Geocycle was the winner and the initiative of sustainable community development was awarded as honorable mention in its respective categories, says a press release.Kaushik Mukherjee, Head of Geocycle and Thuhidul Islam, Senior Manager, Communications received the winner and honorable mention awards respectively.