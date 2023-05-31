

Sadia wins Women Leader of The Year Kotler Awards



The Kotler Awards was officially introduced at the Modern Marketing Summit 2023, held on May 22, 2023, at Sheraton Dhaka, located in the capital's Banani area.



The gala event was organised by Northern Education Group in collaboration with The Daily Star and powered by Kotler Impact Inc. - a leading marketing consultancy firm, says a press release.

Kotler Awards aims to honour true excellence in business worldwide by recognizing top professionals and exceptional initiatives in marketing, communications, and business management.



The occasion served as an opportunity for marketing professionals, business leaders, and industry experts across the nation to come together and applaud business initiatives that made significant impacts within the market. A book with local case studies titled 'Principles of Modern Marketing' was released at the event.



Sadia Haque, CEO and Co-founder of ShareTrip, said: "Today, standing here and receiving the marketing award in front of my university teachers feels like receiving an Oscar and a Grammy rolled into one. The expertise and contributions of the other winners toward the nation are huge, and I am honoured to be sharing this platform with them. The travel ecosystem has the potential to be bigger, wider, and more accessible to the general population of Bangladesh, and that is what ShareTrip is working for. This recognition is inspiring and motivating for me, and I believe I still have a long way to go. This is just the beginning."



Sadia Haque comes from a diverse background, with working experiences in Telcos, MNCs, Media and Technology companies. Her masterful expertise and vast experience over the years enabled her to establish ShareTrip and build it into a market leader in just four years.

Accumulating yet another prestigious accolade to her name, Sadia Haque, CEO and Co-founder of ShareTrip, has won the prestigious Kotler Awards as the 'Women Leader of the Year.'The Kotler Awards was officially introduced at the Modern Marketing Summit 2023, held on May 22, 2023, at Sheraton Dhaka, located in the capital's Banani area.The gala event was organised by Northern Education Group in collaboration with The Daily Star and powered by Kotler Impact Inc. - a leading marketing consultancy firm, says a press release.Kotler Awards aims to honour true excellence in business worldwide by recognizing top professionals and exceptional initiatives in marketing, communications, and business management.The occasion served as an opportunity for marketing professionals, business leaders, and industry experts across the nation to come together and applaud business initiatives that made significant impacts within the market. A book with local case studies titled 'Principles of Modern Marketing' was released at the event.Sadia Haque, CEO and Co-founder of ShareTrip, said: "Today, standing here and receiving the marketing award in front of my university teachers feels like receiving an Oscar and a Grammy rolled into one. The expertise and contributions of the other winners toward the nation are huge, and I am honoured to be sharing this platform with them. The travel ecosystem has the potential to be bigger, wider, and more accessible to the general population of Bangladesh, and that is what ShareTrip is working for. This recognition is inspiring and motivating for me, and I believe I still have a long way to go. This is just the beginning."Sadia Haque comes from a diverse background, with working experiences in Telcos, MNCs, Media and Technology companies. Her masterful expertise and vast experience over the years enabled her to establish ShareTrip and build it into a market leader in just four years.