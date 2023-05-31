Video
Wednesday, 31 May, 2023
Business

G-20 Mega Beach Clean-up held at Patenga, Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The High Commission of India in partnership with local organizations organized the 'G20 Mega Beach Clean Up' programme at Patenga Beach in Chattogram, on Sunday.

The event, organized under the rubric of India's G20 Presidency in 2023, witnessed enthusiastic participation from distinguished members of the Bangladesh government, local administration, civil society, and media as well as students and youth volunteers.

During the event, a pledge was taken to protect the oceans from pollution and waste. The assembled people pledged to spread awareness about the harmful impact of pollution on marine life. They also pledged to strive for a sustainable and environment-friendly lifestyle.

The assembled people including the students and local volunteers, distinguished guests, people of the local administration, and civil society members undertook a cleaning activity at the Patenga beach.

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma in his remarks said that acceptance of India's invitation to participate as a Guest Country during India's G20 presidency reflected the extensive and in-depth partnership shared by both countries.
He added that India-Bangladesh bilateral relations are multifaceted and manifest in active cooperation in wide-ranging areas, including the protection of shared natural ecosystems. He emphasized that the joint endeavor to preserve and protect coastal and marine habitats is a natural extension of the shared values and priorities of our two countries.

Speaking as Chief Guest on the occasion, Bangladesh Minister of Land, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury stressed that Bangladesh has always been at the forefront of climate action. He lauded the initiative of the Government of India as instrumental in drawing global attention to the need to combat coastal and marine pollution and to the critical role that citizen-centric participation plays in addressing it.

The objective of the 'G20 Mega Beach Clean Up event' is to sensitize and raise awareness about the impact of marine waste on the environment. The importance of individual efforts and community participation in mitigating this environmental challenge was highlighted during this event, said a press release issued by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh.


