

Rosa 2nd Kitchen Bath and Living Expo starts on June 8



Organiser of the fair, Wem Bangladesh gave these information at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity Auditorium on Tuesday.



They said 70 brands from 7 countries including United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, India and host Bangladesh will participate in this three-day fair.

The fair will be open to all including visitors and buyers and sellers from 10 am to 7 pm every day. Visitors will be able to enter the fair without a ticket.



They informed in the press conference that besides the product exhibition, this 3-day long expo will have design competitions for students. Also there will be workshop, buyer seller meeting, innovation exchange and job search. Besides, there are attractive prizes in the raffle draw every day.



The fair's strategic partner REHAB and collaboration is Interior Designers Association of Bangladesh, associate partner Bangladesh Interior Companies Association and airline partner US Bangla Airlines.



WEM Bangladesh Director Marketing Nasimur Rahman said that manufacturers, exporters and suppliers are getting an opportunity to showcase their new products, modern technology and their skills globally in this expo. There will also be spot order opportunities.



WEM Bangladesh Managing Director Sheikh Md Arif, Director Operations Rajib Patowary, Akizbasir Group Marketing Manager Shahriar Zaman, Rosa Brand Head Golam Rabbani, Interior Designers Association of Bangladesh President Safiul Islam Babu and Bangladesh Interior Companies Association Vice President Mohammad Shahriar Khan were present.



