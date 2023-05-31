BPC floats tender to import refined fuels for July-Dec







Bangladesh is seeking 95-octane gasoline, gasoil with 0.005% sulphur content and marine fuel with 0.5% sulphur content for the July-December period, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) said in a tender notice on its website on Monday.The country is seeking 60,000-80,000 tonnes of the higher 95-octane grade of gasoline, 1.1-1.2 million tonnes of gasoil and 30,000 tonnes of marine fuel for the period, BPC said.The mode of payment will be through letter of credit and the tender is valid until Aug. 6. BPC controls the import and marketing of petroleum products in the South Asian country.Reuters adds: Bangladesh is struggling to pay for imported fuel because of a dollar shortage, letters from the state petroleum firm showed, with it warning of an "alarming decrease" in fuel reserves.It owes more than $300 million to six overseas companies, some of which have either sent fewer cargoes than scheduled or threatened to halt supplies, according to one of the two letters from BPC reviewed by Reuters.