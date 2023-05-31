Brazil's '22 cotton exports to BD up in value, down in volume







The natural fibre was valued at $489.971 million during the same period. The export for the first quarter of this year was worth $143.962 million, accounting for 75.984 million kg of cotton.



Brazil exported 240.347 million kg of cotton in 2022, valued at $489.971 million. In contrast, the shipment was larger in 2021, amounting to 261.721 million kg and was priced at $430.347 million, according to Fibre2Fashion's market insight tool TexPro.

Cotton prices reached a record level last year, boosting the value of the natural fibre, despite a decrease in the total quantity of cotton exported to Bangladesh.



In 2020, Brazil's cotton exports amounted to $314.005 million (211.738 million kg), and in 2019, they were valued at $308.884 million (189.895 million kg). Back in 2018, the export value was $163.013 million for 93.210 million kg of cotton.



In 2022, Bangladesh was the third-largest market for Brazilian cotton, accounting for 13.33 per cent of its total exports valued at $3.676 billion. China and Vietnam were the first and second largest markets, respectively, with China holding a 29.45 per cent share and Vietnam a 14.87 per cent share. Pakistan and Turkiye were also among the top five markets for Brazilian cotton exports, according to TexPro.



