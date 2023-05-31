Video
Wednesday, 31 May, 2023
Home Business

Brazil's '22 cotton exports to BD up in value, down in volume

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Business Correspondent

Brazilian cotton exports to Bangladesh rose in value but dropped in volume during 2022. Brazil shipped 240.572 million kg of cotton (HS Code 5201) over the past year.

The natural fibre was valued at $489.971 million during the same period. The export for the first quarter of this year was worth $143.962 million, accounting for 75.984 million kg of cotton.

Brazil exported 240.347 million kg of cotton in 2022, valued at $489.971 million. In contrast, the shipment was larger in 2021, amounting to 261.721 million kg and was priced at $430.347 million, according to Fibre2Fashion's market insight tool TexPro.

 Cotton prices reached a record level last year, boosting the value of the natural fibre, despite a decrease in the total quantity of cotton exported to Bangladesh.

In 2020, Brazil's cotton exports amounted to $314.005 million (211.738 million kg), and in 2019, they were valued at $308.884 million (189.895 million kg). Back in 2018, the export value was $163.013 million for 93.210 million kg of cotton.

In 2022, Bangladesh was the third-largest market for Brazilian cotton, accounting for 13.33 per cent of its total exports valued at $3.676 billion. China and Vietnam were the first and second largest markets, respectively, with China holding a 29.45 per cent share and Vietnam a 14.87 per cent share. Pakistan and Turkiye were also among the top five markets for Brazilian cotton exports, according to TexPro.


