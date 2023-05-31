

Shimanto Bank donates 5pc of CSR budget to PM's Education Trust



Shimanto Bank has contributed 5 per cent of CSR Budget for 2023 to 'Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust' recently, says a press release.Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank handed over the Cheque to Smrity Karmaker, Managing Director (Additional Secretary), 'Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust'.Kazi Delwar Hossain, Director (Additional Secretary) of 'Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust' with senior officials from both of organisations were present in the programme.The 'Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust' is a trust fund for providing scholarships to the underprivileged students based on merit.