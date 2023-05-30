Free, fair polls can open door to GSP plus benefits to BD: EU





All India Radio reported on Monday quoting the EU Ambassador from a discussion with a Dhaka-based TV channel. The Ambassador said the conduct of free and fair elections in Bangladesh will send out a positive signal to provide the GSP plus facility to exports from Bangladesh as a certain level of political freedom, civil and political rights are among the requirements to grant GSP plus benefits to a country.

The Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) plus of the European Union allows for cutting import duties to zero on more than two-thirds of the tariff line of exports from developing countries.

However, these countries must implement 27 international conventions on human rights, labour rights, environment and good governance among others.

Ambassador Whiteley said that the pre-election EU observer team is arriving in Bangladesh on 8th July. They will hold discussions with stakeholders including representatives from govt, political parties, members of civil society and media during their several weeks of stay in the country.

They will seek to understand the overall atmosphere of the forthcoming elections including the election apparatus, surrounding conditions of the election like media, civil society engagement, voter awareness which is part of the election observation process of the EU.

Calling the new US Visa policy for Bangladesh a significant announcement, Ambassador Whitely however said the EU policy mix on the issue is different.

