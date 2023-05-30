EC asks police to take legal action on post-poll violence





The Election Commission (EC) has written to the Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner to conduct necessary investigations and take action against those involved in some isolated incidents of violence in some areas of Gazipur after the Gazipur City Corporation elections held last Thursday.

Election Commission Assistant Director (Public Relations) Ashadul Haque informed this in a circular on Monday afternoon.

Highlighting the news published in a national daily on Monday, the EC said, "Around fifty men and women became homeless in Tongi following post-election violence."

After the Gazipur City Corporation election held on May 25, there were fights, attacks and injuries reported among the activists of the mayoral candidates' followers of Ward No 57.

According to Rule-18 of the Code of Conduct, no person shall disturb the peace of any citizen by causing any damage to the land, building or any other immovable or immovable property, wanton disturbance and disorderly conduct on the occasion of election.

The notice also mentions that those activities are contrary to the existing criminal law apart from violation of election laws, rules, code of conduct.



The Election Commission (EC) has written to the Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner to conduct necessary investigations and take action against those involved in some isolated incidents of violence in some areas of Gazipur after the Gazipur City Corporation elections held last Thursday.Election Commission Assistant Director (Public Relations) Ashadul Haque informed this in a circular on Monday afternoon.Highlighting the news published in a national daily on Monday, the EC said, "Around fifty men and women became homeless in Tongi following post-election violence."After the Gazipur City Corporation election held on May 25, there were fights, attacks and injuries reported among the activists of the mayoral candidates' followers of Ward No 57.Gazipur City Corporation further states, in the definition mentioned in rule-2 of the City Corporation (Conduct of Elections) Rules, 2016, sub-rule (2) pre-election period means the period from the date of announcement of the election schedule to the date of publication of election results in the Gazette.According to Rule-18 of the Code of Conduct, no person shall disturb the peace of any citizen by causing any damage to the land, building or any other immovable or immovable property, wanton disturbance and disorderly conduct on the occasion of election.The notice also mentions that those activities are contrary to the existing criminal law apart from violation of election laws, rules, code of conduct.