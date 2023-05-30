Zia's 42nd death anniv today BNP will observe the 42nd death anniversary of its founder and former president Ziaur Rahman on Tuesday.





The observance of Zia's death anniversary programmes began today (Monday) through a discussion programme at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, and will end on June 10.





The programmes include arranging discussion meetings, seminars, photo exhibitions, wearing black badges, publishing posters and supplements in newspapers and distributing food and relief materials among the destitute.

Ziaur Rahman who founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in 1978 was assassinated by a group of disgruntled army officers at Chittagong Circuit House on 30 May, 1981.





The party and its different associate bodies have chalked out a 13-day programme to observe the death anniversary across the country with due respect.In observance of the day, black flags will be hoisted and party flags kept at half-mast atop the offices of the party and its associate bodies, including Nayapaltan headquarters at 6:00am on Tuesday.