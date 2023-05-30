Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 30 May, 2023, 2:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Zia's 42nd death anniv today

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Zia's 42nd death anniv today

Zia's 42nd death anniv today

BNP will observe the 42nd death anniversary of its founder and former president Ziaur Rahman on Tuesday.

The party and its different associate bodies have chalked out a 13-day programme to observe the death anniversary across the country with due respect.

The observance of Zia's death anniversary programmes began today (Monday) through a discussion programme at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, and will end on June 10.

The programmes include arranging discussion meetings, seminars, photo exhibitions, wearing black badges, publishing posters and supplements in newspapers and distributing food and relief materials among the destitute.
Ziaur Rahman who founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in 1978 was assassinated by a group of disgruntled army officers at Chittagong Circuit House on 30 May, 1981.

In observance of the day, black flags will be hoisted and party flags kept at half-mast atop the offices of the party and its associate bodies, including Nayapaltan headquarters at 6:00am on Tuesday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Free, fair polls can open door to GSP plus benefits to BD: EU
EC asks police to take legal action on post-poll violence
Erdogan confronts polarised Turkey after historic win
Zia's 42nd death anniv today
SC upholds DU Bangla Dept's move to keep students' faces, ears uncovered
Uninterrupted electricity at affordable price govt's next challenge: Nasrul
Evil forces using advanced technology to disrupt peace: PM
BD, China for urgent solution to Rohingya issue


Latest News
Putin due to hold international talks next week
SSC candidate killed in Bhola road accident
600 BNP men sued over attack on police in Chattogram
Two women found dead in Bhola
Bangladesh leads WHO in adopting resolutions to reduce drowning mortality
3 Bangladeshi peacekeepers injured in IED attack in Mali
NDB issued CNY 8.5 bln bond in China Interbank Bond Market
Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha fifties take Gujarat Titans to 214/4
OIC chief visits Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar
Man killed in Barguna road accident
Most Read News
Erdogan wins historic third term as Turkey's president
3-day admission tests at Rajshahi University start
PM seeks int'l communities help for dignified repatriation of Rohingyas
8 sentenced to death by hanging for killing BCL leader
Nipun gets bail in Keraniganj case
Child dies as rod falls on him from expressway in city
Viqarunnisa bans students from using smartphones
Why should advocates stand for murderers and rapists?
‘Nilphamari Express’ to run Dhaka-Chilahati route
SSC exam to be held under new curriculum in 2026
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft