Tuesday, 30 May, 2023, 2:56 AM
SC upholds DU Bangla Dept's move to keep students' faces, ears uncovered

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of Supreme Court on Monday upheld a notice issued by the Dhaka University's Bangla department asking its students to keep their faces, including their ears, uncovered during exams and presentations.
The Appellate Division stayed a High Court order that halted the effectiveness of the notice issued by the department on December 11 last year.
The Appellate Division bench led by Justice Md Nuruzzaman passed the order following a leave to appeal petition filed by the Bangla department for staying the operation of the HC order.
However, the top court directed the High Court to hear and dispose of the rule issued in this regard within two months.
Earlier, the rule ordered the authorities concerned to explain why the department's decision should not be declared illegal.     
Writ petitioners' lawyer Faizullah Faiz told reporters that following the apex court's order, the students under the department can be identified during exams.
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for DU Bangla department while lawyer Belayet Hossain argued for the writ petitioners during the hearing on the petition.
Earlier on March 28, in response to a writ petition filed by three students of the department, the HC stayed for six months the effectiveness of the notice asking every student in the department to keep their ears and mouth uncovered during examinations and presentations.
It also issued a rule asking authorities concerned to explain why the department's decision should not be declared illegal.
The DU VC, the head of the Bangla department, among others have been made respondents to reply to the rule within four weeks.
Earlier on 11 December 2022, the Bangla Department of DU issued a notice, signed by its chair, instructing female students to keep their faces and ears visible during all examinations, including viva and presentations.
The notice also warned that if anyone violated the instruction, action would be taken against them as per the university regulation.


