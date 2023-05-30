Uninterrupted electricity at affordable price govt's next challenge: Nasrul







"Although we have achieved a tremendous success in power and energy sector but still there are three major challenges that's are hindering the normal pace of development of this sector, "affordable" energy price, reliable supply of power and energy and uninterrupted supply of these items are still a challenge here," Nasrul Hamid said at a dialogue on Budget FY 2023-24 at Bidyut Bhaban on Monday noon.



The State Minister said we were doing well, Ukraine-corona and the volatile fuel market has snatched all of our good jobs, we installed power plants, plans to commissioning the big coal fired power plants but the coal price jumps from $US 60 to $US450 dollars per tones, the liquid fuel price increase 6 fold high and the LNG price in spot market raised 12 times more than the regular one, however, we are passing through a very crucial time, you all knows that, we are trying, the days would be changing soon, the State Minister added.

"We need around $US 180 billion dollar to make our system smart, and we need 6,000 acre of land (non-agriculture) to produce 4,000 MW of solar power, it is easy to say that we can do that but difficult to implement it with all these limitations. Now we are very aggressive to switched on RE and taking plan to implement it, and in these journey, private sector, development partners and donors are will be with us," he said.



He said the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has sent a letter to NBR to unify the taxes on primary fuel import.



Taking part in the discussion the BIPPA's President Faisal Khan said the outstanding payment to IPPs up to March 2023 stands at Tk 18,000 crore.



"We urged you to do something for the private sector's survival," he said.



Forum for Energy Reporter's of Bangladesh organized the dialogue titled "FERB Dialogue: Budget FY2023-24, Challenges and expectations for stakeholders in power and energy sector : BIPPA's Perspectives." FERB organized the event in association with the Bangladesh Independent Power Producers Association (BIPPA), the trade body representing the interests of private power producers.



The dialogue was also addressed by the power Cell DG Mohammad Hossain, Professor Ijaz Hossain, former member of BERC Maqbul-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Energy Finance Analyst Shafiqul Alam, Faisal Khan, President BIPPA, FERB executive director Rishan Nasrullah and Chairman Shamim Jahangir.



BIPPA's Vice-president Engr MD Mozammel Hossain present the keynote paper that discussed financial crisis in importing fuel by the IPPs, disparate tax rates on primary fuel, non-uniform taxation on imported primary fuel masks the actual cost of generation, subsidy from the finance ministry and some of their demands to sorts out the problem of IPPs.



"Removal of discrepancies in the import duties imposed on primary fuels, which are used as inputs in power generation, can reduce the government's subsidies in the power and energy sector," the keynote paper said.



It claimed that the discriminatory import taxes on primary fuels - furnace oil (diesel), coal, and gas (LNG) - ultimately favours the coal-fired power plants that projects the government's biases towards 'the dirtiest fuel'.

Currently there is a 5 per cent duty on the import of coal, which rises to 34 per cent on furnace oil, aka heavy fuel oil (HFO), and 22 per cent on gas.

As a result, the price per MMBtu (metric million British Thermal Unit) of coal comes to Tk 10-11 and when power is generated from coal, it costs Tk 12-13. After adding 5 per cent import duty, the cost of electricity from coal-fired power plants becomes Tk 13-14.

On the other hand, the price per MMBtu of HFO comes to Tk 11-12 and the power generation from the HFO costs Tk 11-12 due to its higher heat value. But when the 34 per cent import duty on HFO is added, its power generation cost becomes Tk 15-16 per unit.

According to the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's estimate, in the current fiscal 2022-23, the power and energy sector will require over Tk 23,000 crore in subsidies to cover the losses. Of this, the power sector will require Tk 18,000 crore while around Tk 6000 crore would go on primary fuels.

Power Cell director general Mohammad Hossain said that the import duty on coal and HFO should be equal. He also said that the tax on solar should be reduced.



State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Monday that the supply of energy and electricity at affordable price, reliably and uninterruptedly are still a huge challenge for the country."Although we have achieved a tremendous success in power and energy sector but still there are three major challenges that's are hindering the normal pace of development of this sector, "affordable" energy price, reliable supply of power and energy and uninterrupted supply of these items are still a challenge here," Nasrul Hamid said at a dialogue on Budget FY 2023-24 at Bidyut Bhaban on Monday noon.The State Minister said we were doing well, Ukraine-corona and the volatile fuel market has snatched all of our good jobs, we installed power plants, plans to commissioning the big coal fired power plants but the coal price jumps from $US 60 to $US450 dollars per tones, the liquid fuel price increase 6 fold high and the LNG price in spot market raised 12 times more than the regular one, however, we are passing through a very crucial time, you all knows that, we are trying, the days would be changing soon, the State Minister added."We need around $US 180 billion dollar to make our system smart, and we need 6,000 acre of land (non-agriculture) to produce 4,000 MW of solar power, it is easy to say that we can do that but difficult to implement it with all these limitations. Now we are very aggressive to switched on RE and taking plan to implement it, and in these journey, private sector, development partners and donors are will be with us," he said.He said the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has sent a letter to NBR to unify the taxes on primary fuel import.Taking part in the discussion the BIPPA's President Faisal Khan said the outstanding payment to IPPs up to March 2023 stands at Tk 18,000 crore."We urged you to do something for the private sector's survival," he said.Forum for Energy Reporter's of Bangladesh organized the dialogue titled "FERB Dialogue: Budget FY2023-24, Challenges and expectations for stakeholders in power and energy sector : BIPPA's Perspectives." FERB organized the event in association with the Bangladesh Independent Power Producers Association (BIPPA), the trade body representing the interests of private power producers.The dialogue was also addressed by the power Cell DG Mohammad Hossain, Professor Ijaz Hossain, former member of BERC Maqbul-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Energy Finance Analyst Shafiqul Alam, Faisal Khan, President BIPPA, FERB executive director Rishan Nasrullah and Chairman Shamim Jahangir.BIPPA's Vice-president Engr MD Mozammel Hossain present the keynote paper that discussed financial crisis in importing fuel by the IPPs, disparate tax rates on primary fuel, non-uniform taxation on imported primary fuel masks the actual cost of generation, subsidy from the finance ministry and some of their demands to sorts out the problem of IPPs."Removal of discrepancies in the import duties imposed on primary fuels, which are used as inputs in power generation, can reduce the government's subsidies in the power and energy sector," the keynote paper said.It claimed that the discriminatory import taxes on primary fuels - furnace oil (diesel), coal, and gas (LNG) - ultimately favours the coal-fired power plants that projects the government's biases towards 'the dirtiest fuel'.Currently there is a 5 per cent duty on the import of coal, which rises to 34 per cent on furnace oil, aka heavy fuel oil (HFO), and 22 per cent on gas.As a result, the price per MMBtu (metric million British Thermal Unit) of coal comes to Tk 10-11 and when power is generated from coal, it costs Tk 12-13. After adding 5 per cent import duty, the cost of electricity from coal-fired power plants becomes Tk 13-14.On the other hand, the price per MMBtu of HFO comes to Tk 11-12 and the power generation from the HFO costs Tk 11-12 due to its higher heat value. But when the 34 per cent import duty on HFO is added, its power generation cost becomes Tk 15-16 per unit.According to the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's estimate, in the current fiscal 2022-23, the power and energy sector will require over Tk 23,000 crore in subsidies to cover the losses. Of this, the power sector will require Tk 18,000 crore while around Tk 6000 crore would go on primary fuels.Power Cell director general Mohammad Hossain said that the import duty on coal and HFO should be equal. He also said that the tax on solar should be reduced.